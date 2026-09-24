Joshi Maintains Lead At Bengaluru Open Despite Challenging Round

Indian golfer Khalin Joshi maintains a crucial three-shot lead at the Bengaluru Open after a challenging third round, setting the stage for an exciting final day as Manu Gandas closes in.

Key Points Khalin Joshi holds a three-shot lead at the Bengaluru Open after round three, finishing at 18-under 198.

Manu Gandas delivered the day's best performance with a bogey-free eight-under 64, climbing to second place at 15-under 201.

Joshi described the third round as challenging due to strong winds and difficult green conditions.

Saptak Talwar is in sole third place, while Veer Ahlawat and Manoj S share fourth.

The tournament is a Rs 1 crore event, heading into its final round.

Khalin Joshi returned a three-under 69 to maintain a three-shot lead after round three of the Bengaluru Open here on Thursday. The 34-year-old Bengaluru golfer (61-68-69), who began the day with a six-stroke advantage, made an eagle on the par-five fifth and three birdies against two bogeys to reach 18-under 198, heading into the final round of Rs 1 crore Bengaluru Open.

Gandas Closes Gap As Competition Heats Up

Gurugram's Manu Gandas (69-68-64), the 2023 PGTI Rankings champion, produced the lowest score of the day with a bogey-free eight-under 64. He climbed from tied third to second at 15-under 201, reducing Joshi's lead by three shots. Gandas, currently placed 20th in the Race to India Championship, made eight birdies, including three in succession from the 10th through the 12th.

Saptak Talwar moved into the sole third place at 11-under 205 after posting a four-under 68 featuring five birdies and one bogey. Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat (68-69-69) and local teenager Manoj S (65-70-71) shared fourth place at 10-under 206.

Joshi found the third round considerably more demanding as the wind strengthened, the greens quickened, and the flag positions became more challenging. He said, "It was a challenging round. I didn't strike the ball particularly well, but I held the round together and avoided playing myself out of the tournament. I'm still in a comfortable position and looking forward to tomorrow (Friday)."