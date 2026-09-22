Khalin Joshi Fires Career-Low 61 To Dominate Bengaluru Open

Indian golfer Khalin Joshi delivered a stunning career-low 11-under 61 to establish a dominant four-shot lead at the Bengaluru Open 2026, continuing his winning momentum on the DP World PGTI tour.

Key Points Khalin Joshi achieved a career-low 11-under 61, securing a four-shot lead at the Bengaluru Open 2026.

Joshi's exceptional bogey-free round at his home course, KGA, included an eagle and nine birdies.

The Bengaluru Open is a critical event for golfers to retain their DP World PGTI playing rights for the 2026-27 season.

Teenager Manoj S is in second place with a seven-under 65, showcasing emerging talent in Indian golf.

Several prominent Indian and international golfers are competing, including Saptak Talwar and Himmat Singh Rai.

Khalin Joshi fired an impressive career-low 11-under 61 to establish a four-shot lead over the chasing pack after the opening round of the Bengaluru Open 2026 golf tournament here on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Bengaluru golfer, competing at his home course of Karnataka Golf Association (KGA), recorded an eagle on the par-five 11th and nine birdies during a bogey-free start to the tournament's fifth edition. Joshi arrived in Bengaluru after winning last week's Nava Raipur Open, his third DP World PGTI title of the season.

Joshi's Dominant Performance

Joshi was delighted to carry his winning form into his home event. "I was nervous on the first tee, but hitting my opening drive out of the centre immediately settled me down," he said. "I've known this course since I was four, so once I got going, I felt comfortable."

Emerging Talent And Key Contenders

Bengaluru teenager Manoj S also went bogey-free, making seven birdies in a seven-under 65 to occupy second place, four strokes behind Joshi. The 18-year-old is currently 31st in the season standings. Delhi's 23-year-old Shaurya Bhattacharya made eight birdies and two bogeys in a six-under 66 to take sole possession of third place. Bengaluru's Mari Muthu R, Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja, current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar of Greater Noida and former Asian Tour winner Himmat Singh Rai of Delhi shared fourth place at five-under 67. The 41-year-old Mari Muthu mixed six birdies with one bogey, while Thangaraja, 45, made five birdies in a blemish-free round. Talwar, who will represent India at the Asian Games in Japan next week, recorded seven birdies and two bogeys. Himmat endured a more eventful round, offsetting a bogey and a double bogey with eight birdies. Six players shared eighth place at four-under 68 -- Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat, Kolkata's Sunit Chowrasia, South Africa's Gerhardus Jacobus Pepler, Pune's Gurki Shergill, Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh and Gurugram's Saurav Rathi.

Significance For PGTI Tour

The Bengaluru Open is the final tournament before the top T-60 on the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit are confirmed. The players finishing inside the top-60 at the end of this event will retain their playing rights for the 2026-27 season and avoid the Qualifying School beginning on October 2.