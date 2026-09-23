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Khalin Joshi Extends Lead To Six Shots At Bengaluru Open Halfway Stage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 19:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Veteran Indian golfer Khalin Joshi has established a commanding six-shot lead at the Bengaluru Open 2026, showcasing exceptional form at the Karnataka Golf Association greens.

Key Points

  • Khalin Joshi leads the Bengaluru Open 2026 by six shots after the second round.
  • Joshi posted a four-under 68, bringing his total to 15-under 129.
  • Local teenager Manoj S holds second place at nine-under 135.
  • The halfway cut was set at one-over 145, with 52 players advancing.
  • Joshi expressed satisfaction with his performance and looks forward to the final rounds.

Veteran golfer Khalin Joshi fired a four-under 68 to extend his lead to six shots at the halfway stage of the Bengaluru Open 2026 here on Wednesday. At the Karnataka Golf Association greens, Joshi (61-68), who began the day four strokes ahead after firing a career-best 11-under 61 in round one, made five birdies and a solitary bogey to reach 15-under 129.

Joshi remained bogey-free until his 16th hole of the day, the par-four seventh, where he dropped his only shot of the round. "It was another solid day," Joshi said. "I'm pleased with the way I've played over the first two rounds and satisfied with where I am. I'm now looking forward to the final two days." Joshi began his second round with consecutive birdies and added three more before his only blemish on the seventh.

 

Bengaluru Open 2026 Leaderboard Update

Local teenager Manoj S (65-70) retained second place at nine-under 135 after returning a two-under 70. The 18-year-old's eventful round featured five birdies, one bogey and a double bogey.

Four players shared third place at seven-under 137: Gurugram's Manu Gandas (69-68), Greater Noida's Saptak Talwar (67-70), Delhi's Shaurya Bhattacharya (66-71) and Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat (68-69). Bengaluru's Mari Muthu R. (67-71) slipped from an overnight shared fourth to seventh at six-under 138.

The halfway cut fell at one-over 145, with 52 players from the field of 132 advancing to the final two rounds.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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