How Khalin Joshi Built A Commanding Lead At The J&K Open

Discover how Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi established a dominant seven-shot lead at the prestigious J&K Open, showcasing exceptional form with a bogey-free round at the Royal Springs Golf Course.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Khalin Joshi leads the J&K Open by seven shots after a stellar second round.

Joshi's bogey-free 66 included three birdies and an eagle, bringing his total to 13-under 129.

Rashid Khan and Angad Cheema are tied for second place at six-under 136.

The tournament cut was set at one-over 143, with 50 players advancing.

A par-four hole was shortened to a par-three due to waterlogging.

Khalin Joshi shot a solid five-under 66 to extend his lead to seven shots at 13-under 129 on day two of the Rs 1 crore J&K Open being played at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course here on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Bengaluru golfer, who began the day with a two-shot advantage, backed up his opening 63 with another assured display. His bogey-free round featured three birdies and an eagle as he pulled clear of Delhi's Rashid Khan and Chandigarh's Angad Cheema, who shared second place at six-under 136.

Key Performances And Tournament Details

Two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan (68-68) and Angad Cheema (68-68) remained Joshi's closest challengers after returning matching second-round 68s. Cheema, who finished runner-up at the Boulders Classic in April, joined Rashid at six-under 136.

The Czech Republic's Stepan Danek (68-69), Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh (68-69), Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu (65-72) and Joshua Seale (69-68) shared fourth place at five-under 137.

Eighteen-year-old Gurugram rookie Harman Sachdeva (65-73), who produced the only bogey-free round on the opening day, slipped six places to tied eighth at four-under 138.

DP World PGTI Ranking leader Saptak Talwar (69-71), who spent the summer competing on the HotelPlanner Tour, dropped from overnight tied ninth to tied 23rd at two-under 140.

The par-four 11th hole was shortened and played as a par-three due to waterlogging caused by heavy rain prior to the start of the tournament. The cut fell at one-over 143, with 50 of 131 players advancing to the last two rounds.