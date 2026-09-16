Joshi Dominates Second Round, Leads Nava Raipur Open By Two Shots

Indian golfer Khalin Joshi has solidified his position at the top of the inaugural Nava Raipur Open, extending his lead with a flawless second-round performance amidst challenging weather conditions.

Key Points Khalin Joshi leads the Nava Raipur Open by two shots after a bogey-free second round.

Joshi's consistent performance includes four birdies, bringing his total to nine-under 59.

Heavy rain necessitated a change, with all four rounds being played over the back nine holes.

Aryav Shah, Subash Tamang, Akshay Neranjen, and Raunil Kukar are tied for second place.

The cut was set at three-under 65, with 56 players advancing to the final rounds.

Khalin Joshi posted a bogey-free four-under 30 to extend his lead to two shots after the second round of the inaugural Rs 1 crore Nava Raipur Open being played at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort here on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Bengaluru golfer (29-30), who began the day with a one-shot advantage, made four birdies to move to nine-under 59 at the halfway stage. Joshi, a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI this season and currently 12th in the Race to the DP World India Championship, has not dropped a shot over the opening 18 holes.

Tournament Format Adjusted Due To Weather

Heavy rain left the course unsuitable for full 18-hole rounds, prompting the tournament committee to stage each of the four rounds over the back nine.

Kolkata's 20-year-old Aryav Shah (30-31) made four birdies and one bogey in a three-under 31 to share second place at seven-under 61 with Nepal's Subash Tamang (32-29), Bengaluru's Akshay Neranjen (30-31) and Panchkula's Raunil Kukar (31-30). Tamang, 24, produced the joint lowest score of the second round, making five birdies in a bogey-free 29 to climb into contention.

Joshi's Consistent Performance

Joshi began his round with a birdie after striking a hybrid from the tee and following it with a precise approach. "It was another solid day," Joshi said. "I felt a little more tentative and less comfortable than yesterday, but continued to hit quality shots throughout the round. I'm pleased with the way I played."

The two consecutive bogey-free rounds have reflected the quality of Joshi's ball-striking. "My game has been solid from tee to green," he said. "I've also been hitting my approaches close to the flags, so I haven't faced too many long birdie putts." Joshi has made the most of the scoring opportunities on the 10th, 12th and 13th during both rounds.

Other Contenders And Cut Line

Seven players shared sixth place at six-under 62. They are Chandigarh's Umed Kumar (33-29), Kolkata's Sunit Chowrasia (33-29), Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat (32-30), Sri Lanka's Chalitha Pushpika (30-32), Chandigarh's Vasu Sehgal (31-31), Noida's Bipin Mukhiya (30-32), and Faridabad's Karan Pratap Singh (32-30).

Chowrasia earned promotion to the DP World PGTI after winning three consecutive NexGen events and finishing atop the rankings, while Ahlawat was the 2024 DP World PGTI Rankings champion. The cut fell at three-under 65, with 56 players from the field of 132 advancing to the final two rounds.