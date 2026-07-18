Khalid Jamil's Heart Says Messi, Mind Says Spain For World Cup Final

Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil offers his expert prediction for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup final, weighing the strengths of Lionel Messi's Argentina against the tactical prowess of Spain.

Key Points Indian coach Khalid Jamil is divided between supporting Lionel Messi's Argentina and acknowledging Spain's strong form for the FIFA World Cup final.

Jamil highlights Spain's tactical dominance, compact midfield, aggressive wing players like Yamal, and their impressive defensive record of conceding only one goal.

He suggests an early goal for Spain could secure their victory, but Argentina's comeback ability could change the game if they hold out until the 70th minute.

Both Argentina and Spain reached the final unbeaten, showcasing strong performances throughout the tournament.

Jamil anticipates an "equal game" and a tough match, praising both finalists' journeys and tactical strengths.

Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil is torn between his heart and his mind for the FIFA World Cup final. While his heart roots for Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina, his mind suggests Spain might just have the last laugh. The two footballing powerhouses from Europe and South America will face off in the title clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

"Yes, yes, my heart is with Messi and Argentina, no doubt, because my family is supporting Argentina, and I also like Messi and he has done well. I think, let's see. "I think Spain is in good form. They have the upper hand. They are in good shape. They conceded only one goal in the tournament. They have a compact midfield and aggressive wing players, especially Yamal is a very good, speedy player," Jamil told PTI on Saturday.

Spain's Tactical Dominance And Key Players

On their way to the final, Spain showcased tactical dominance in the knockout stages, culminating in a convincing 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals. Their journey relied on a blend of youthful midfield creativity and clinical finishing.

"If Spain can score an early goal, I think the game will be theirs. But if Argentina holds Spain until the 70th minute, because they are good at comebacks and showed that against England, Egypt, it can be a different result. I think it will be an equal game," he said.

Argentina's Fierce Campaign And Messi's Influence

Argentina have had a fierce, high-intensity campaign so far in the tournament. They secured their spot in the title clash by defeating England in a high-stakes semi-final clash.

"I enjoyed all the matches. Every team tried very hard. Everybody enjoyed the game, especially Spain and France -- everyone played well, even England played well. Talking about the game, see, whoever did well made it to the final, no doubt. "They also played very well; they have good defense, having conceded only one goal. Argentina is also playing well with the help of Messi," Jamil observed.

Unbeaten Journeys To The Summit Clash

Both footballing powerhouses remained unbeaten on their way to the summit showdown, even as England and France went out in the semifinals.

"Talking about England, they played very well, but last 20 minutes was not up to the mark, but Argentina have won, that is the most important thing. "And talking about France and Spain game, yes, Spain dominated and they deserve to be in the final. "They are a surprise package, you could say. Initially, they didn't have a good start, but they are good and doing well, so it will be a tough match," the Indian coach noted.