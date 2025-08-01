Khalid Jamil is India's new men's football coach

IMAGE: Khalid Jamilm succeeds Spaniard Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the AIFF last month following India's recent struggles. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

Khalid Jamil, who famously guided the unheralded Aizawl Football Club to the I-League title in 2017, was on Friday named head coach of the Indian national men's football team, becoming the first Indian in 13 years to occupy the coveted post.

The 48-year-old Jamil, a former India international and currently in charge of Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, was selected by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee from a three-man shortlist.

The other two contenders were former India head coach Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic, who previously managed the Slovakia national team.

The AIFF's Technical Committee, led by legendary striker IM Vijayan, had shortlisted the three candidates for the executive committee's final decision.

Jamil succeeds Spaniard Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the AIFF last month following India's recent struggles.

The last Indian to serve as head coach of the national men's team was Savio Medeira, who held the position from 2011 to 2012.

Jamil's first assignment in his new role will be the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, to be held in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan starting August 29.