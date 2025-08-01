HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Khalid Jamil is India's new men's football coach

Khalid Jamil is India's new men's football coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 01, 2025 13:03 IST

x

Khalid Jamil

IMAGE: Khalid Jamilm succeeds Spaniard Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the AIFF last month following India's recent struggles. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

Khalid Jamil, who famously guided the unheralded Aizawl Football Club to the I-League title in 2017, was on Friday named head coach of the Indian national men's football team, becoming the first Indian in 13 years to occupy the coveted post.

The 48-year-old Jamil, a former India international and currently in charge of Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, was selected by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee from a three-man shortlist.

 

The other two contenders were former India head coach Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic, who previously managed the Slovakia national team.

The AIFF's Technical Committee, led by legendary striker IM Vijayan, had shortlisted the three candidates for the executive committee's final decision.

Jamil succeeds Spaniard Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the AIFF last month following India's recent struggles.

The last Indian to serve as head coach of the national men's team was Savio Medeira, who held the position from 2011 to 2012.

Jamil's first assignment in his new role will be the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, to be held in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan starting August 29.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Gill is forgiven for major slip up
Why Gill is forgiven for major slip up
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts
Karun Absorbs Pressure and Stamps His Class
Karun Absorbs Pressure and Stamps His Class
'How Long Must He Wait?'
'How Long Must He Wait?'
'It Wasn't Worth Including Bumrah'
'It Wasn't Worth Including Bumrah'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

Rivaba Jadeja lauds husband's role in Manchester test1:03

Rivaba Jadeja lauds husband's role in Manchester test

Meet India's first FIDE Women's World Cup champion2:36

Meet India's first FIDE Women's World Cup champion

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look0:40

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD