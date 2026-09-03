Coach Khalid Jamil explains squad changes, eyes 2027 Asia Cup

Indian football head coach Khalid Jamil has robustly defended his controversial decision to drop several key players for the upcoming high-profile international friendlies, asserting that selections were based purely on merit to build a strong team for the 2027 Asia Cup qualification.

IMAGE: Khalid Jamil feels the friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay will help India prepare for next year's all-important Asia Cup qualifiers. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

Key Points Head coach Khalid Jamil defended dropping established players for upcoming high-profile friendlies, citing merit-based selection.

The squad changes are part of India's long-term strategy to build a competitive team for the 2027 Asian Cup qualification.

Jamil emphasised tactical flexibility for the challenging matches against Brazil, Uruguay, and Panama, focusing on strong defence and attack.

He lauded former captain Sunil Chhetri as an exemplary player but confirmed he would not be recalled from retirement.

Jamil highlighted the team's recent competitive performances against strong opposition, indicating confidence in the current squad.

Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil on Thursday strongly defended his decision to drop several established players from the squad for the upcoming high-profile friendlies against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama, saying he picked the 26 probables purely on merit after giving everyone an "equal and adequate chance".

Former India captain Sandesh Jhingan, along with Rahul Bheke, Lallianzuala Chhangte, FPAI Player of the Year, Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, golden glove winner at the recently-concluded Durand Cup, Liston Colaco and East Bengal midfielder Jeakson Singh, were among the notable omissions from the squad announced earlier this week.

Merit-Based Selection and Future Vision

"I have selected players according to their merit and performance. It's not like we have selected 26 players. We don't have to take all of them. If someone isn't performing well, he will go back within two days. It's not like I didn't give anyone a chance. I saw everyone. Whoever deserves to be there, I gave him a 100 percent chance," Jamil said.

"And whoever got a chance but didn't perform, he will get another chance. Here there are no seniors or juniors. So we have to do a mix. So it is a balanced team. I believe in the players. All the players are mature enough," he observed.

Jamil said the changes were part of India's long-term plan to build a team capable of qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup.

"Many changes were made because we are building a team for the future.Our main target is next year, in 2027. Asia Cup qualification. Overall, whatever the football requirement is, we will do it. Even set-pieces, we have to be good. Attacking, defending.

"Then, after attacking, comeback, defense. So, overall, we have to be good in all situations," he emphasised adding that "Everybody must be strong in defensive and attack as well. Take responsibility as a player. Pressure will be there for the players. Before this, we have to attend the camp."

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Tactical Flexibility for Challenging Opponents

With India set to face three higher-ranked opponents, Jamil said he would remain flexible with his formations rather than commit to a single tactical approach.

"Yes, we have to decide. It's not that we will stick with one. We will see according to the situation. 3-4-3, 5-4-1, whatever you say. We will see. According to that, we will play. It's not that we will stick to one plan. We have to be a stronger team. We have to be strong defensively.

"Yes, we will go for a win. We will never aim to concede a few goals. We will never think like this. It is not like that. And I know that we are playing with a good team. Yes, you have to raise your level."

Confidence In Current Squad and Past Performances

Jamil also expressed confidence in his current squad, pointing to India's recent competitive outings against strong opposition.

"Talking about my players, we played with Iran, Oman, and high-ranking Tajikistan on their home ground. They did not qualify. We came in the final. We did well against Zimbabwe. And with Jamaica also, we have done Tajikistan.

"So we played with good competitive matches. It's not that the team has been doing badly of late."

Sunil Chhetri's Legacy and Future Team Building

The head coach also lavished praise on former India captain Sunil Chhetri, describing him as the country's all-time number one player and an example for the current generation to emulate.

"Yes, we need a player like Sunil. I saw Sunil's behaviour. Everybody must set the example of Sunil. I haven't seen a player like Sunil. While playing, a disciplined boy. And his hunger is still there.

"All the strikers and players must follow Sunil's example. Yes, we miss him. I miss him definitely. When he was there, I enjoyed the game. I used to watch him. Off the field, outside the field. Sunil Chhetri is India's number one.

"Talking about his behaviour. I have seen Sunil. We need more players like him. If we have such players, we can do well."

However, Jamil ruled out the possibility of bringing Chhetri back from retirement for a farewell appearance against Brazil.

"I don't think it is the right time to call him back. I don't think it is advisable. Because we are building a new team. I don't want to mix.

"I didn't force him. We must give him respect. Everybody must follow him. I don't want to confuse him. I don't want to confuse him. We talked about this. He has already decided," he signed off.