India's Junior Women's Hockey Squad Heads To UK For Crucial Exposure

The Indian junior women's hockey team is set to gain vital international experience on an upcoming UK exposure tour, playing seven matches to prepare for the Junior Asia Cup and other key competitions.

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points Indian junior women's hockey team to embark on a UK exposure tour from July 5-14.

Khaidem Shileima Chanu will captain the 24-member squad under new coach Tim White.

The team will play seven matches against senior and junior teams from Scotland, USA, England, and Belgium.

The tour serves as crucial preparation for upcoming international competitions, including the Junior Asia Cup.

Coach Tim White aims to refine team combinations and strategies through competitive experience.

Mid-fielder Khaidem Shileima Chanu will lead a 24-member Indian junior women's squad for an exposure tour of the United Kingdom from July 5 to 14, Hockey India announced on Wednesday. Under its new coach Tim White, the team will play seven matches across Scotland and England as part of its preparations for upcoming international competitions, including the Junior Asia Cup.

The young squad will be led by captain Chanu with Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz as the two goalkeepers. The defensive unit comprises Pooja Sahoo, Supriya, Madhu, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Lalneihpuii and Parwati Topno. The mid-field features Chanu, Tanuja Toppo, Supriya Kujur, Pooja Malik, Binima Dhan, Geeta Yadav, Roshni Aind and Tanushree Dinesh Kadu. The forward line includes Sukhveer Kaur, Shashi Khasa, Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Kajal, Sanika Chandrakant Mane and Krishna Sharma.

Competitive Fixtures Against International Teams

The tour will begin with two matches against the Scotland senior women's team at the University of Edinburgh before the Indian side travels to the Lilleshall National Sports Centre in England to face the junior teams of the United States, England and Belgium.

Coach Tim White's Strategy For Team Development

Through this competitive experience, coach Tim White will look to fine-tune combinations and strategies to prepare for the tournaments ahead. "As we will be playing against highly-competitive opposition, we expect to be challenged. However, we will take every game as a learning opportunity while also implementing the way of play we have been working on for the last 10 weeks," White said. "I am certain this will be great preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup as we will use this tour to confirm our strengths as a team and also the key areas we need to improve," he added.

Indian Junior Women's Squad for UK: Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz Defenders: Pooja Sahoo, Supriya, Madhu, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Lalneihpuii, Parwati Topno Midfielders: Khaidem Shileima Chanu (c), Tanuja Toppo, Supriya Kujur, Pooja Malik, Binima Dhan, Geeta Yadav, Roshni Aind, Tanushree Dinesh Kadu Forwards: Sukhveer Kaur, Shashi Khasa, Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Kajal, Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Krishna Sharma.