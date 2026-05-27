Raksha Khadse Encourages Athletes To Pursue Excellence

Union Minister Raksha Khadse is encouraging Indian athletes to pursue excellence, emphasising the government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and providing world-class training facilities.

IMAGE: All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points Raksha Khadse urges athletes to strive for excellence in their sports.

The government is focused on strengthening sports infrastructure at all levels.

Khelo India State Centre of Excellence plays a crucial role in nurturing talent.

India is expanding sports infrastructure and athlete support systems under Prime Minister Modi.

Khadse expresses confidence in India's capability to host a world-class Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Union Minister Raksha Khadse on Sunday exhorted sportspersons to strive for excellence in their respective disciplines with commitment and perseverance.

She affirmed the Central government's focus on strengthening sports infrastructure at all levels to encourage young talents to pursue their dreams with world-class training facilities.

Government Focus on Sports Infrastructure

The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports was speaking during a visit to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE), Assam, and the High Performance Centre in Guwahati, where she interacted with athletes, coaches, sports science experts and officials.

Interacting with the athletes, Khadse appreciated their dedication and commitment and encouraged them to continue striving towards excellence with discipline and determination.

Strengthening Grassroots Sports

She emphasised the government's continued focus on strengthening grassroots sports infrastructure and creating world-class training environments for athletes across the country.

Khadse said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a transformative expansion in sports infrastructure, athlete support systems and scientific training methodologies.

She maintained that centres such as KISCE and the High Performance Centre are playing a crucial role in nurturing talent and preparing athletes for international success.

Review of Training Facilities

During the visit, Khadse toured various training and rehabilitation facilities at the High Performance Centre, including sports science laboratories, recovery and rehabilitation units, physiological and biomechanical assessment facilities, and athlete support systems.

She also reviewed ongoing athlete development programmes under the Khelo India initiative and discussed the importance of strengthening pathways for young athletes from the North East to compete at national and international levels.

Promoting Fitness and Sports Participation

Earlier in the day, Khadse participated in a special edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Guwahati, in collaboration with IIT, Guwahati.

The 75th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' formed part of one of the nationwide celebrations promoting fitness and sports participation.

Khadse was joined by Olympians and Commonwealth Games medallists archer Jayanta Talukdar and judoka Sushila Devi Likmabam, and director of IIT-Guwahati Devendra Jalihal, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Khadse emphasised the importance of such initiatives in building a sports-loving and fitness-conscious nation.

She expressed confidence in India's preparedness and capability to host a world-class Commonwealth Games in 2030.