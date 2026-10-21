Alphia, Pallavi's historic Asian Para bronze wins CM's praise

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan celebrates Alphia James and Pallavi Kaluvehalli's historic bronze medal win, marking India's first-ever in wheelchair badminton at the 2026 Asian Para Games, showcasing their incredible resilience and inspiring journey.

Key Points Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan congratulated Alphia James and Pallavi Kaluvehalli on Wednesday for winning India's first-ever wheelchair badminton medal.

The duo secured a bronze medal in the wheelchair badminton category at the 2026 Asian Para Games.

CM Satheesan praised their unwavering determination and resilience, stating they made the entire nation proud.

Alphia James shared her personal journey, overcoming a life-altering accident to achieve this historic win.

James hopes for government support and recognition for para-athletes, similar to that given to Asian Games winners.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday congratulated Ernakulam-native Alphia James and her teammate Pallavi Kaluvehalli, from Karnataka, for winning India's first-ever medal, a bronze, in the wheelchair badminton category at the 2026 Asian Para Games.

CM Praises Historic Achievement

Satheesan, in a post on X, said that the two have shown the world that "no obstacle can stand in the way of unwavering determination".

"By winning India's first-ever wheelchair badminton medal at the Asian Para Games 2026, Malayali badminton player Alphia and Karnataka's Pallavi have made the entire nation proud," he said.

"As they fought for every single point on the badminton court, their journey was about far more than winning a medal. It was a triumph of resilience, built on years of hard work, grit, and sacrifice. Dear Alphia and Pallavi, the history you have made together fills every Indian heart with pride. My Heartfelt congratulations," the CM said.

Alphia James' Inspiring Journey

Earlier, speaking to a TV channel, James said that after falling from the third floor of her hostel, which left her unable to walk, she never thought she would get a second chance at life like this.

She said that it was her first Asian Games and she had hoped to win a medal in it; she lost in the mixed doubles and singles at the quarterfinal but gave her all in the doubles category to reach the semi-final.

James said that she hopes to meet the CM and the state sports minister when she returns to Keralam.

She also hoped that with her winning a medal in the Asian Para Games, she will get the same support and recognition from the government that was given to athletes from the state who won in the Asian Games.