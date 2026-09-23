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Keralam CM Hails Indian Women's Cricket Team For Asian Games Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 18:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian women's cricket team has made history by securing a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, earning widespread praise including from Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • The Indian women's cricket team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
  • Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan congratulated the team, calling them the "Golden Girls of India".
  • Satheesan stated that the team's grit, poise, and spirit would inspire a new generation of young cricketers.
  • India secured the gold by defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final match on September 22.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Hailing the team as the "Golden Girls of India", Satheesan, in a post on X, said their grit, poise and spirit on the field would inspire a whole generation of young cricketers in the country.

 

Inspiring A New Generation

"Golden Girls of India! History scripted in gold! Huge congratulations to @BCCIWomen on clinching a gold medal at the Asian Games. Their relentless grit, poise and spirit on the field will inspire a whole generation of young cricketers across the country. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire squad and support staff. Keralam and the entire nation celebrate this monumental achievement with immense pride!" he said.

The Indian women's cricket team won the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, by beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final on September 22.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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