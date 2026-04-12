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Kerala Secures Top Spot at South Zone Track Cycling Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 12, 2026 18:54 IST

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Kerala showcased its cycling prowess by winning the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship, securing an impressive 35 medals and solidifying its position as a leader in women's cycling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Kerala won the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship with 35 medals.
  • Tamil Nadu secured second place in the South Zone Track Cycling Championship, followed by Karnataka and Telangana.
  • The championship featured events across under-16, under-18, and women's elite categories.
  • Special events promoted the use of Indian-made bicycles in sports.
  • Winners have qualified for the Asmita Khelo India National Cycling Championship in Uttarakhand.

Kerala on Sunday emerged overall champions at the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship, delivering a dominant performance with a total of 35 medals.

The host state clinched 11 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze medals to secure the top honour at the two-day event held from Saturday at Karyavattom, according to a statement.

 

Tamil Nadu finished runners-up with 14 medals, including seven gold, one silver and six bronze.

Karnataka claimed third place with seven medals (two gold, two silver and three bronze), while Telangana finished fourth with five medals, comprising one gold and four silver.

Championship Details

The championship was jointly organised by the Sports Authority of India's Khelo India division, the Cycling Federation of India and the Kerala Cycling Association at the LNCPE Velodrome in Karyavattom.

Competitions were held across the under-16, under-18, and women's elite categories, featuring events such as sprints, mass starts, scratch races, time trials, individual pursuits, and keirins.

Special events were also conducted for riders using Indian-made bicycles to promote indigenous sports equipment, the statement said.

National Championship Qualification

Winners of the championship have qualified for the Asmita Khelo India National Cycling Championship, scheduled to be held later this month in Uttarakhand, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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