Kerala Politicians Rally Behind Teams Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Final

Kerala's political landscape is buzzing with excitement as ministers and leaders publicly declare their allegiance to teams like Argentina and Spain, showcasing the state's fervent passion for the upcoming FIFA World Cup final.

Key Points Kerala's political leaders and ministers are actively showing support for teams in the FIFA World Cup final.

Many leaders, including Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Higher Education Minister Roji M John, are backing Argentina and Lionel Messi.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted Messi's inspirational journey and the sport's ability to create compelling stories.

The final match between Spain and Argentina is highly anticipated, with both teams vying for the prestigious title.

The widespread engagement from public figures underscores Kerala's significant passion for football.

Ministers and political leaders in Kerala have joined the excitement ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, with many taking to social media to express support for their favourite teams and players. Kerala, where football enjoys a massive following, has traditionally witnessed fervent support for the FIFA World Cup, with political leaders often openly backing their favourite teams.

Political Figures Share Their Passion

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared on Facebook a widely circulated photograph of Lionel Messi holding Spanish winger Lamine Yamal as a baby during a UNICEF charity photoshoot in 2007. Calling it a story of one generation inspiring the next, he said no one could have imagined then that the infant in Messi's arms would grow up to become one of world football's brightest young stars. He said Messi had since cemented his legendary status in the sport, while Yamal was only beginning what promised to be an unforgettable journey. "Football doesn't just create champions; it writes stories that no screenplay could ever imagine," Chandrasekhar wrote.

Leaders Laud Messi's Brilliance

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala lauded Messi's leadership, saying the Argentine captain repeatedly proves his ability to change the course of a match when defeat appears inevitable. Referring to Messi's two assists in the semifinal, Chennithala said they paved the way for his team's entry into the final. "Football once again teaches us never to accept defeat as long as even the slightest hope remains," he wrote.

Anticipation Builds For The Final

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh shared a video of himself cheering while attending a public screening of the Argentina-England semifinal. CPI(M) MLA K N Balagopal posted a photograph of Messi with the caption: "Argentina is in the heart. Argentina in the final." Higher Education Minister Roji M John also backed Argentina, saying the team can never be written off until the final whistle. He said Argentina has the ability to produce something extraordinary even if only a few seconds remain on the clock and credited Messi with changing the course of matches through his brilliance. John also noted that Spain would be chasing its second FIFA World Cup title after a gap of 16 years, while Argentina would be aiming for its fourth World Cup. The FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played in New Jersey on Monday, 12.30 am, Indian Standard Time.