Beware of fake FIFA World Cup streaming platforms, warn Kerala Police

Kerala Police have issued a crucial warning to football enthusiasts about a sophisticated cyber fraud involving fake OTT apps promising free access to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, urging vigilance against online scams.

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Key Points Kerala Police warn football fans about cyber fraud using fake OTT apps for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Scammers lure users with 'free access' ads on social media, leading to malicious app downloads.

Fake apps gain critical phone permissions, allowing fraudsters to access bank accounts and steal money via UPI.

Police advise downloading apps only from official stores (Google Play, Apple App Store) and avoiding suspicious permissions.

Report cyber financial fraud immediately to helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Kerala police have issued a warning about a growing cyber fraud targeting football fans. The scam involves fake OTT applications that promise free access to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches via social media platforms.

Understanding The Cyber Fraud Scheme

The State Police Media Centre explained that the fraud typically starts with enticing advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and YouTube. These ads use slogans such as "FIFA World Cup Live Free", "1000+ TV Channels Free", and "Premium OTT Content Free" to lure unsuspecting users.

These advertisements then provide deceptive download links for fake applications, which are designed to mimic official apps. They often use names like HZ TV, OPEN TV, NB TV, MAX TV, XM TV, and TUBI TV to appear legitimate.

Upon installation, these malicious applications prompt users to agree to various permissions, including software updates, subscription activation, and enabling different services. Once these prompts are accepted, the app gains critical permissions such as Accessibility Service, Screen Overlay, and Notification Access.

This process severely compromises the phone's security systems, granting fraudsters unauthorised access to various applications without the owner's knowledge or consent. Ultimately, the scammers take control of the device and illegally withdraw money from users' bank accounts, often through UPI applications.

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Police Advisory: How To Stay Safe Online

In response, the police have issued a public advisory, strongly cautioning against installing application files obtained through social media for watching FIFA World Cup matches. They recommend downloading apps exclusively from official and trusted platforms like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The advisory also urges the public to be wary of promises of free access made in social media advertisements and to avoid apps that request intrusive permissions such as Accessibility Service, Install Unknown Apps, or Screen Control. Furthermore, users are advised to regularly check security settings when using banking and UPI applications and to refrain from forwarding suspicious links to friends and family.

For victims of cyber financial fraud, the police recommend immediately filing a complaint on the cyber helpline number 1930 or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19.