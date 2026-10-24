Kerala Blasters FC Allotted Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium For 2026-27 Season

The Keralam government has officially allotted the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to Indian Super League powerhouse Kerala Blasters FC for their 2026-27 home matches, reinforcing the state's commitment to football development.

Key Points The Keralam government on Saturday allotted the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to Kerala Blasters FC for the 2026-27 ISL season.

The stadium will be rented at Rs 3.5 lakh per match, with a security deposit of Rs 25 lakh.

The allotment order was issued a day before the Blasters are scheduled to play their first home match of the season against Mumbai City FC.

The government cited Kerala Blasters' contribution to the growth of football in the state and the development of sports infrastructure.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been the home ground for Kerala Blasters FC since 2014, when the ISL started.

The Keralam government on Saturday allotted the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here to Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC for its home matches in the 2026-27 season at a rent of Rs 3.5 lakh per match.

Stadium Allotment Details

The order was issued by the Local Self Government Department a day before the Blasters are scheduled to play their first home match of the season against Mumbai City FC.

The stadium is owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

The government also fixed a security deposit of Rs 25 lakh for the use of the stadium.

In the order, the government said it had examined the club's request and considered Kerala Blasters' contribution to the growth of football in the state and the promotion of sporting interests among youngsters.

It also cited the contribution of the club and the ISL to the development of sports infrastructure in the state, adding that supporting Kerala Blasters, one of the state's prominent football clubs, was a public interest.

The stadium has been the home ground for Kerala Blasters FC since 2014, when the ISL started.