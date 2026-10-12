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Thrilling Draws Mark Hockey India Senior Men National Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 12, 2026 18:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Hockey India Senior Men National Championship witnessed thrilling draws on Monday, with Kerala fighting back for a 2-2 tie against Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand securing a 1-1 draw against Telangana.

Key Points

  • Kerala secured a 2-2 draw against Chhattisgarh in Division 'B' of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship on Monday.
  • Chhattisgarh initially took the lead with goals in the 45th and 48th minutes before Kerala equalised in the 59th minute.
  • Jharkhand and Telangana also played out a 1-1 draw in Pool B on the same day.
  • Kerala's Anoop Kumar Maurya and Sandeep Yadav scored, while Chhattisgarh's Sandeep Kumar and Sonu Nishad found the net.
  • Dilbar Barla scored for Jharkhand, and Shiva Kumar Shivangi equalised for Telangana.

Kerala fought back to play out a 2-2 draw against Chhattisgarh in Division 'B' on the third day of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Monday.

Match Highlights And Results

Jharkhand also played out a 1-1 draw against Telangana in the other match of the day.

 

Kerala, beaten 0-9 by Odisha on Day 2, rallied to earn a point in Pool 'A'.

Anoop Kumar Maurya put Kerala ahead with a field goal in the 29th minute. Chhattisgarh equalised through captain Sandeep Kumar's penalty corner in the 45th minute and went ahead when Sonu Nishad scored from open play in the 48th minute. However, Kerala's Sandeep Yadav converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute to level the match.

In Pool B, Jharkhand and Telangana also earned a point each. Dilbar Barla gave Jharkhand the lead with a penalty corner in the 26th minute. Telangana captain Shiva Kumar Shivangi equalised from a penalty corner in the 56th minute.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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