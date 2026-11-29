Witness the thrilling Indian Super League clash where Kerala Blasters secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against FC Goa on Sunday, showcasing clinical finishing despite less possession.

IMAGE: The win against FC Goa lifted Kerala Blasters to eighth spot on the 13-team Indian Super League table. Photograph: Kerala Blasters/X

Key Points Kerala Blasters secured a 3-2 victory over FC Goa in an Indian Super League match on Sunday.

Freddy Lallawmawma (37th minute), Nebojsa Kosovic (46th minute), and Amey Ranawade (80th minute) scored for Kerala Blasters.

Muhammed Nemil (67th minute) and Chiki (90+4th minute) scored for FC Goa.

Despite FC Goa dominating possession, Kerala Blasters proved more clinical in front of goal to claim all three points.

Kerala Blasters secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over FC Goa in a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) match, overcoming a late fightback from the hosts, in Margao on Sunday.

Despite FC Goa dominating possession, the visitors proved more clinical in front of goal, with Freddy Lallawmawma (37th), Nebojsa Kosovic (46th), and Amey Ranawade (80th) finding the net.

Muhammed Nemil (67th) pulled one back for FC Goa before Chiki's 90+4th stoppage-time header set up a tense finish.

However, the Blasters held firm in the closing moments to claim all three points.

The victory ended a 10-year wait for Blasters to win at Fatorda. Their last away win against the Gaurs at the venue came in October 2016.

Blasters Take First-Half Lead

Kerala Blasters went into the break 1-0 up despite FC Goa having 56 per cent of the possession. The visitors were more efficient with their few chances.

In the 37th minute, a corner from the right was deflected by the Goa defenders and fell to Lallawmawma, whose shot took a deflection off Nemil before wrong-footing Bob Jackson in the Gaurs' goal.

Late Goals Add Drama to Second Half

The visitors doubled their lead with the first attack of the second period when Kosovic was found in the box by Adrian Luna.

The Montenegrin did well to control and slot past Jackson to make it 2-0.

FC Goa responded through Nemil in the 67th minute, with the forward finishing from close range after being set up by Isak Vanlalruatfela.

However, Kerala restored their two-goal cushion in the 80th minute when Amey Ranawade converted Kosovic's assist with a left-footed finish to make it 3-1.

FC Goa continued to push, and Chiki scored with a close-range header in the 90+4th minute following another assist from Isak.

Despite the late pressure, Kerala Blasters held firm to secure a 3-2 victory.