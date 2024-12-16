News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Kerala Blasters sack Coach Mikael after poor run of results

Kerala Blasters sack Coach Mikael after poor run of results

Source: PTI
December 16, 2024 19:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Kerala Blasters Head Coach Mikael Stahre (left) was let go following a run of poor results which saw the team languishing in 12th place in the standings. Photograph: Kerala Blasters / X

Kerala Blasters FC on Monday announced the termination of services of their head coach Mikael Stahre with immediate effect after a string of poor performances by the club in the ongoing Indian Super League.

Assistant coaches Bjorn Wesstrom and Frederico Pereira Morais have also left the club, along with Stahre.

"The club sincerely thanks Mikael, Bjorn, and Frederico for their contributions throughout their time with Kerala Blasters FC. We wish them nothing but success in their future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

 

"The new head coach will be announced in due course."

Till the new appointment is confirmed, reserve team head coach and head of youth development, Tomasz Tchorz, and assistant coach TG Purushothaman will take over the responsibility of managing the first team.

The 49-year-old Stahre, appointed ahead of the current season, enjoyed a promising start in the Durand Cup, but the Blasters suffered a last-minute elimination in the quarter-finals against rivals Bengaluru FC.

However, Blasters' ISL campaign under the Swede has been a challenging one.

Kerala Blasters currently sit 10th in the table, with just three wins and two draws from their first 12 matches. They are on a three-match losing streak, managing only one win while losing six of their last seven games.

Four of their seven defeats have come at home.

In total, the Blasters played 16 matches under Stahre (including four non ISL matches), managing only five wins while suffering eight defeats.

The Blasters will aim to turn their ISL season around when they host bottom-placed Mohammedan Sporting on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Utterly blindsided': Gillespie slams PCB
'Utterly blindsided': Gillespie slams PCB
Siraj had a niggle but still kept on bowling: Bumrah
Siraj had a niggle but still kept on bowling: Bumrah
Learn from Tendulkar, Gavaskar tells struggling Kohli
Learn from Tendulkar, Gavaskar tells struggling Kohli
Sensex falls 385 points amid weak global trends
Sensex falls 385 points amid weak global trends
Minor girl charged with killing Indian-origin man in UK
Minor girl charged with killing Indian-origin man in UK
Gabba Test headed for a draw?
Gabba Test headed for a draw?
Show how EVMs can be hacked: Ally TMC differs Cong
Show how EVMs can be hacked: Ally TMC differs Cong

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Aus press advantage on rain-marred day in Brisbane
Aus press advantage on rain-marred day in Brisbane
PIX: India's top order flops as Australia dominate
PIX: India's top order flops as Australia dominate

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances