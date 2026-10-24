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ISL: Blasters Host Mumbai City In Crucial Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 24, 2026 19:31 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Get ready for an exciting Indian Super League clash as Kerala Blasters FC host Mumbai City FC on Sunday, with both teams desperate for a crucial victory to kickstart their 2026-27 season campaigns.

Key Points

  • Kerala Blasters FC will host Mumbai City FC on Sunday in their first home match of the ISL 2026-27 season.
  • The Blasters aim to recover from a 4-1 defeat, with coach Ashley Westwood acknowledging defensive errors but stressing team development.
  • Mumbai City FC is seeking their first win, having only secured one point from two matches and struggling to create open-play chances.
  • Mumbai City will miss Vikram Partap Singh for an extended spell and Wilmar Jordan Gil for several matches due to injury.
  • Both teams have significant motivation to perform, with Kerala seeking a response and Mumbai chasing their inaugural victory of the season.

Kerala Blasters FC will host Mumbai City FC here on Sunday, in their first home match of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season.

The Blasters will look to respond after their 4-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC, while the Islanders will be seeking their first win after collecting just one point from two matches.

 

Blasters' Quest For Form

Kerala head coach Ashley Westwood acknowledged the defensive errors that contributed to the defeat but stressed that his team was still finding its feet. Having had limited time together during pre-season, the Blasters are continuing to build combinations and establish a consistent starting eleven.

Westwood, however, expects his side to maintain an aggressive approach.

"We try and play intense, aggressive football. We try and get numbers forward. We try and win every game," he said.

Mumbai City's Offensive Challenges

Mumbai City, meanwhile, will look to turn their performances into three points. Both of their goals so far have come from penalties, and head coach Manolo Marquez acknowledged that creating chances in open play remains an area for improvement.

"Obviously, we would like to create more chances. I think that we have more problems getting to goal in open play," Marquez said.

Forward Farukh Choudhary echoed that assessment, stressing the need for greater precision in the final third.

"The chances we create in the game, I think, as attackers, not only me, whoever is playing, I think we need to be more clinical," he said.

Key Absences And Match Stakes

The Islanders will be without Vikram Partap Singh for an extended spell, while Wilmar Jordan Gil is expected to miss several matches due to a hamstring injury.

With Kerala seeking a response and Mumbai chasing their first victory, both sides have plenty to prove when they meet on Sunday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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