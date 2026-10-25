Blasters, Mumbai City Share Points In Tense ISL Encounter

Discover how Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC battled to a goalless draw in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter on Sunday, with both teams creating chances but failing to find the decisive goal.

Key Points Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC played a goalless draw in the Indian Super League on Sunday.

Amrinder Singh made a crucial save to deny PN Noufal, while Akash Mishra's header hit the woodwork for Mumbai City.

Mohammed Sanan of Kerala Blasters had several close chances, including a shot that missed by inches in first-half stoppage time.

Both teams made multiple substitutions in the second half in an attempt to break the deadlock.

Despite late pressure and crosses from Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City's defence held firm to secure the draw.

Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The hosts were looking to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC, while Mumbai City FC arrived after a 1-1 draw with Punjab FC.

Amrinder Singh produced a sharp reflex save to deny PN Noufal from the six-yard box, Akash Mishra's header struck the woodwork, and Mohammed Sanan missed the target by inches after a mazy run.

Neither side could find the breakthrough, and the points were shared.

First Half Dominance And Missed Opportunities

Both teams took the field under pressure and Kerala Blasters had the first clear opening in the 11th minute with Sanan causing problems for the Mumbai City defence through a series of dangerous crosses.

One such delivery found Hormipam Ruivah amid a scramble inside the six-yard box but his effort struck the side netting.

The Blasters continued to press high, dominate possession and push for the opener, while Mumbai City initially struggled to string passes together and make inroads into the final third.

Mumbai City came close to scoring their first open-play goal of the season in the 23rd minute. Muhammed Ajsal showed great strength to bring Carlos Delgado's lobbed pass under control and drive into the box before delivering a cross from deep towards Noufal in the six-yard area.

Noufal struck firmly with his right foot, but Amrinder Singh produced an excellent save to deny the visitors. Mumbai City made their first change in the 39th minute, bringing on Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung for Leandro Otormin.

Sanan almost broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. In the 45+2 minute, he skilfully beat his man with a stepover and fired a left-footed shot across the goal, but it missed by a few inches as the half ended goalless.

Second Half Action And Defensive Stands

Kerala Blasters made a change at the restart, bringing on Sreekuttan M S for Korou Singh Thingujam in the 46th minute.

Mumbai City came close to taking the lead six minutes later when Valpuia's free-kick prompted Amrinder to rush off his line and clear the ball. The clearance fell to Akash, whose header struck the woodwork, letting Kerala Blasters off the hook.

Blasters made a double change in the 60th minute, with Sanan and Momo Yansane replaced by Ebindas Yesudasan and Andre Green.

Noufal had another chance in the 71st minute, when he ran across the wing and struck a right-footed shot from distance that Amrinder saved. The rebound fell to Ajsal, who sent the ball over the bar. Kerala Blasters sent in multiple crosses and got closer to the goal in the closing stages, but could not find an opening.

Late Substitutions And Final Stalemate

Mumbai City brought on Hridaya Jain for Ajsal in the 85th minute, while Kerala Blasters introduced Vibin Mohanan for Adrian Luna in stoppage time. Mumbai City also made a double change, with Supratim Das and Yuvraj Kadam replacing Puipuia and Farukh Choudhary.

Kerala Blasters continued to send crosses into the box, but Mumbai City held firm as the match ended in a goalless draw.