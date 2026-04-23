Kerala Blasters Beat Odisha FC In Dramatic ISL Clash

Matias Hernandez's dramatic late goal secured a 2-1 victory for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter in Kochi.

IMAGE: Kerala Blaster players celebrate victory over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League match in Kochi on Thursday. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Matias Hernandez scored a late goal to secure a 2-1 victory for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC.

Victor Bertomeu opened the scoring for Kerala Blasters in the first half.

Rahim Ali equalised for Odisha FC with a composed finish.

Kerala Blasters' win moves them up to ninth place in the ISL standings.

Substitute Matias Hernandez struck deep into stoppage time as Kerala Blasters FC edged past Odisha FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League 2025-26 match in Kochi on Thursday.

The victory lifts Kerala to ninth, with 11 points from 11 matches, while Odisha remain 13th, with six from eight.

Victor Bertomeu was named Player of the Match.

Kerala Blasters Take Early Lead

Kerala started brightly, with Kevin Yoke a constant threat down the left.

The breakthrough came in the 12th minute when a blocked effort fell kindly for Bertomeu, who controlled and finished from close range.

Odisha responded well and equalised in the 27th minute, Rahim Ali combining neatly with Hitesh Sharma before placing a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Second Half Battle

Both sides traded chances thereafter.

Francisco Feuillassier and Nihal Sudheesh went close for Kerala, while Rahim continued to trouble on the counter.

Odisha began the second half on the front foot, forcing Arsh Anwer Shaikh into a series of saves, with Aibanbha Dohling and Vibin Mohanan holding firm in defence.

Clear chances were limited as the game wore on, with Yoke dictating Kerala's play and Odisha threatening through quick transitions.

Hernandez Secures Victory in Stoppage Time

The decisive moment arrived in the 90+3rd minute.

From a corner, Ebindas Y delivered a precise cross and Hernandez rose to head home the winner.

Kerala had a late goal ruled out for offside, while Odisha's final effort drifted wide, as the hosts held on for three points to jump to ninth in the 14-team standings with their third win from 11 matches.

Odisha remained at 13th with a solitary win from eight matches.

The Indian Super League is the top-tier football league in India, featuring teams from across the country. Kerala Blasters, based in Kochi, have a strong fan base known for their passionate support. Odisha FC, representing the state of Odisha, are looking to improve their position in the league.