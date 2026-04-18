How Kerala Blasters Secured Victory Over Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters showcased a dominant performance, defeating Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match, highlighted by goals from Nihal Sudheesh and Vibin Mohanan and a stellar goalkeeping display by Arsh Shaikh.

Photograph: Kerala Blasters FC/X

Key Points Kerala Blasters secured a 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

Nihal Sudheesh and Vibin Mohanan scored the goals for Kerala Blasters.

Arsh Shaikh, the Kerala Blasters goalkeeper, delivered a standout performance, maintaining a clean sheet.

Jamshedpur FC's Stephen Eze received a red card in the 84th minute, diminishing their comeback hopes.

Kerala Blasters produced a commanding first-half display to defeat Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Goals from Nihal Sudheesh (12th) and substitute Vibin Mohanan (36th) ensured all three points for the hosts, who were resolute at the back with goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh delivering a standout performance to preserve a clean sheet.

Nihal Sudheesh was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Kerala Blasters' Early Dominance

The match began at a lively tempo, with both sides looking to impose themselves in midfield. Kerala Blasters showed early intent through Karim Benarif and Kevin Yoke, while Jamshedpur responded with measured build-up play, making for an evenly contested opening phase.

The breakthrough arrived in the 12th minute through a well-crafted attacking move. Kevin picked out Benarif on the left, who drove forward before beating his marker and delivering an inviting cross into the box. Nihal Sudheesh timed his move perfectly from the right and rose above his marker to head the ball into the net, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Jamshedpur responded almost immediately and came close to equalising two minutes later. Lazar Cirkovic met a corner delivery with a powerful header that struck the post, with the rebound narrowly evading danger as Kerala survived a moment of pressure.

Jamshedpur's Frustrated Attempts

The contest continued at a brisk pace, with both sides creating openings. Jamshedpur looked threatening down the right through Nikhil Barla and Mohammed Sanan, while Nikola Stojanovic orchestrated play from midfield. However, the visitors lacked precision in the final third, with chances going astray.

Kerala Blasters doubled their advantage in the 36th minute. Francisco Feuillassier delivered a well-weighted cross from near the touchline, and susbtitue Vibin, who came 10 minutes earlier for injured Benarif, rose inside the box to head the ball past Albino Gomes, making it 2-0 for the hosts.

Jamshedpur attempted to respond before the break, with Vincy Barretto testing Arsh Shaikh with a header and Sanan seeing an effort blocked, but Kerala's defence remained organised as they carried a two-goal lead into half-time.

Goalkeeping Heroics and Final Moments

The visitors began the second half with renewed urgency, pushing numbers forward in search of a way back into the contest. Early pressure saw Arsh Shaikh called into action to deal with a dangerous cross from Rei Tachikawa, while Ritwik Das and Messi Bouli both tested the Kerala goalkeeper soon after.

Despite Jamshedpur's sustained attacking efforts, Arsh Shaikh stood firm, producing a series of crucial saves to deny Bouli, Stephen Eze and others as the Blasters absorbed pressure with discipline.

Kerala continued to pose a threat on the counter, with Yoke and substitute Victor Bertomeu linking up well, while Vibin nearly added a third but was forced wide under defensive pressure.

The game took another turn in the 84th minute when Jamshedpur captain Stephen Eze was shown a red card, reducing the visitors to ten men and effectively ending their hopes of a comeback.

In the closing stages, Kerala managed the game intelligently, retaining possession and limiting Jamshedpur's opportunities as the visitors struggled to create clear chances.

The final whistle confirmed a deserved 2-0 victory for Kerala Blasters FC, as they secured their second win of the season and climbed to 11th in the table with eight points.

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, slip to fifth with 15 points from nine matches following a frustrating outing away from home.

With this win, Kerala Blasters have improved their position in the league standings, while Jamshedpur FC will need to regroup after this setback. The result impacts the mid-table dynamics as teams vie for playoff spots in the Indian Super League.