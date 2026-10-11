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Kerala Blasters begin ISL campaign with win over Inter Kashi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: October 11, 2026 20:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kerala Blasters FC commenced their Indian Super League journey with a decisive 2-0 win against Inter Kashi on Sunday, thanks to crucial goals from Vibin Mohanan and Andre Green.

Kerala Blasters FC

 

Key Points

  • Kerala Blasters FC secured a 2-0 victory over Inter Kashi in their Indian Super League season opener on Sunday.
  • Vibin Mohanan opened the scoring for the Blasters in the 18th minute.
  • Andre Green sealed the win with a goal in stoppage time.
  • Both teams had chances, with goalkeepers making saves throughout the match.
  • The win gives Kerala Blasters a strong start to their ISL campaign.

Vibin Mohanan and Andre Green struck a goal each to help Kerala Blasters FC begin their Indian Super League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Inter Kashi, in Pune, on Sunday.

Mohanan opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Green struck in stoppage time to seal all three points for the Blasters.

 

Match Highlights And Key Moments

Kerala Blasters started on the front foot, with Freddy Lallawmawma firing from distance in the fifth minute.

Kashi responded a minute later as Rosenberg Gabriel tested goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh with an effort from the left side of the box, but the Kerala custodian was equal to the task.

Manvir Singh also threatened for Inter Kashi, sending an attempt over the crossbar as both sides looked to establish control in the opening exchanges.

Korou Singh provided the assist, setting up Mohanan to finish with a right-footed effort from the centre of the box and give Kerala the advantage.

Blasters continued to push for a second goal after the restart, with substitute Momo Yansane sending an effort wide shortly after coming on.

Paul Ramfangzauva and Freddy also attempted to extend the lead from distance, while Green came close in the 65th minute but narrowly missed the target.

Kashi remained in the contest and threatened to level the score. Manvir Singh saw his header saved by Shaikh in the 61st minute, while Ayush Chhikara fired narrowly wide in the 72nd minute as Inter Kashi sought a breakthrough.

Blasters sealed the victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Mohammed Sanan set up Green, who finished with his left foot from the centre of the box into the bottom-right corner to make it 2-0.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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