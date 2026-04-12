Kerala Blasters Overcome Bengaluru FC in Thrilling ISL Encounter

Kerala Blasters fought back to secure their first ISL victory of the 2025-26 season, defeating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in a thrilling match marked by an own goal, a red card, and decisive goals from Bertomeu and Feuillassier.

Photograph: Kerala Blasters FC/X

Key Points Kerala Blasters secured their first ISL victory of the 2025-26 season against Bengaluru FC.

An own goal by Fallou Ndiaye initially gave Bengaluru FC the lead in the first half.

Braian Sanchez of Bengaluru FC received a red card for violent conduct, reducing the team to 10 men.

Victor Bertomeu equalised for Kerala Blasters, followed by a winning goal from Francisco Feuillassier.

Ebindas provided crucial assists for both of Kerala Blasters' goals, turning the tide of the match.

A spirited second-half comeback saw Kerala Blasters FC secure their first victory of ISL 2025-26, edging out a 10-man Bengaluru FC 2-1 here on Saturday.

After an own goal from Fallou Ndiaye handed Bengaluru the lead, Victor Bertomeu restored parity before substitute Francisco Feuillassier struck the decisive winner.

The result lifts Kerala Blasters to 13th in the standings with four points, while Bengaluru FC remain fifth with 14 points.

The Tuskers made a positive start and nearly took the lead in the seventh minute when center back Fallou Ndiaye's header was comfortably saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute through an unfortunate moment for the visitors.

Williams once again burst past his marker and delivered a dangerous ball into the centre, where Fallou, attempting to intervene ahead of Chhetri, inadvertently diverted it into his own net to give Bengaluru the lead.

Turning Point: Red Card Changes the Game

The match took a dramatic turn in the 34th minute when Braian Sanchez was shown a straight red card for violent conduct following an altercation with Matias Hernandez, reducing the hosts to ten men.

After the restart, the Blues continued to threaten on the counter, with Williams again going close in the 49th minute.

The Tuskers, however, began to assert control and were rewarded in the 60th minute.

Ebindas threaded a precise through ball to Victor Bertomeu, who showed composure to guide a right-footed finish into the bottom-right corner, bringing the visitors level.

Blasters Secure the Win

With momentum on their side, the Blasters continued to press, and their persistence paid off in the 78th minute.

Substitute Francisco Feuillassier marked his ISL debut in style, latching onto another incisive pass from Ebindas before weaving past his marker and finishing from a tight angle through Gurpreet's legs to put Kerala ahead 2-1.

Bengaluru pushed forward in the closing stages, with substitute Monirul Molla and Williams leading late attacks, but Kerala's defence stood resolute.