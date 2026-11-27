The 11th Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata on December 20 is set to host an elite international field, featuring top distance runners like Kenya's Isaia Kipkoech Lasoi and Ethiopia's defending champion Degitu Azimeraw, all vying for significant prize money in this World Athletics Gold Label race.

Key Points Kenya's Isaia Kipkoech Lasoi and Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw will headline the 11th Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata on December 20.

The World Athletics Gold Label race offers a total prize money of USD 174,296, with USD 15,000 for the winners and an USD 8,000 event-record bonus.

Lasoi, a World Athletics Platinum Label athlete, is the fastest entrant in the men's field, making his 25K debut.

Azimeraw, the defending champion, aims to break the event record this year after winning her maiden title last year.

The elite fields include other strong contenders like Uganda's Stephen Kissa, Tanzania's Gabriel Gerald Geay, and Kenya's Evaline Chirchir.

Kenya's Isaia Kipkoech Lasoi and Ethiopia's defending champion Degitu Azimeraw will lead a strong international field in the men's and women's events, respectively, at the 11th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata on December 20.

Some of the world's finest distance runners will look to clock fast times at the USD 174,296 prize-money World Athletics Gold Label race.

Offering equal prize money to men and women, the top three finishers in each category will take home USD 15,000, USD 10,000 and USD 7,000, respectively. Adding to the excitement and competitive spirit is an event-record bonus of USD 8,000.

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: Event Overview And Prize Money

Lasoi finished fifth at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in 2023 with a time of 60:55. The following year, he clocked his personal best of 58:10 in Copenhagen.

The fastest entrant in this year's field, Lasoi is a World Athletics Platinum Label athlete. He finished second at the Guadalajara Half Marathon in 2026. In 2025, he won the Boston Half Marathon and secured third-place finishes at the Copenhagen and Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathons.

Lasoi also made his marathon debut earlier this year, clocking an impressive 2:04:57 at the TCS Amsterdam Marathon.

"I am running my first-ever 25K in Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata and eagerly looking forward to a memorable race at this distance," Lasoi said about his prospects in the upcoming event.

Men's Elite Field: Top Contenders And Their Records

Champions and athletes who have previously competed in Kolkata always look forward to returning, and the 2026 edition is no exception. Uganda's Stephen Kissa, who won the race here in 2024 with a time of 1:12:33, is another contender for the title.

Kissa has a half-marathon personal best of 58:56, recorded at the ADHM in 2020.

Tanzania's Gabriel Gerald Geay, a bronze medallist at the Berlin Marathon in 2026, is another notable entrant in the men's field.

A national marathon record holder and two-time World Marathon Majors podium finisher, Geay has a half-marathon personal best of 59:18. He also finished fourth and eighth at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Kenya's Brian Kibor Akotir, with a half-marathon personal best of 58:39, is another strong contender. A World Athletics Gold Label athlete, Akotir finished third at the Valencia Half Marathon in 2025 and second at the Port Gentil 10K in 2026.

Kenya's James Kipkogei, with a personal best of 59:03, also adds depth to the field. He finished second at the Riga Half Marathon in 2026 after securing third place at the VDHM in 2025.

Kenya's Daniel Simiu Ebenyo holds the men's event record of 1:11:13, set in 2023, just five seconds shy of the world-best time held by distance-running legend Eliud Kipchoge.

Women's Elite Field: Defending Champion And Challengers

Azimeraw clocked 1:19:36 to win her maiden TSW 25K title in Kolkata last year. A fourth-place finish at the TCS London Marathon in 2026 in 2:19:13 further underlines the Ethiopian's credentials as she returns to defend her title.

"Last time I barely missed the event record in Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, but I am confident of reaching it this year," Azimeraw said about her return to the race.

Two Kenyan runners with fast times are also in contention for the top spot this year. Evaline Chirchir and Beatrice Jepchirchir have personal-best half-marathon times of 1:06:01 and 1:06:48, respectively.

Chirchir is the fastest entrant in the women's field and a World Athletics Gold Label athlete. She finished third at the Daegu Marathon in 2026 and second at the Prague Half Marathon in 2025 and has also competed twice at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

The women's field also includes last year's third-place finisher Meselech Alemayehu, who has a personal best of 1:07:42 and finished sixth at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in 2026, and Ugandan Stella Chesang, another notable runner chasing the women's crown.

Chesang, a former Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion who won the 2026 Osaka Marathon, is a World Athletics Platinum Label athlete.

Kenya's Regina Wambui Ndungu, with a personal best of 1:07:10 and a third-place finish at the 2026 Lisbon Half Marathon, and Ethiopia's veteran runner Tigist Tesema are also in the fray.

Meskerem Mamo, winner of the 2026 Lisbon Marathon and third at the 2025 Tokyo Half Marathon, adds further strength to the Ethiopian challenge.

The women's event record of 1:18:47 is held by Ethiopia's Sutume Asefa Kebede, set in the 2023 edition.