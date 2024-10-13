News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Kenya's Chepngetich smashes women's marathon world record

Kenya's Chepngetich smashes women's marathon world record

October 13, 2024 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chicago marathon

IMAGE: Ruth Chepngetich easily pulled away from the competition and won the race. Photograph: Chicago Marathon/Instagram

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich put on a performance for the ages as she obliterated the women's marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, taking nearly two minutes off the previous best to win in an unofficial time of two hours, nine minutes and 56 seconds.

Chepngetich ditched the competition by the halfway mark and ran through a chorus of cheers through the final straight as she claimed her third title in Chicago and crushed Ethiopian Tigst Assefa's previous record of 2:11:53, set last year in Berlin.

 

Ethiopia's Sutume Kebede crossed the line seven minutes and 36 seconds later while Kenyan Irine Cheptai (2:17:51) was third.

"This is my dream that has come true," said Chepngetich, whose time was originally recorded as 2:09:57 but was later adjusted.

Chicago marathon

Her compatriot John Korir won on the men's side in 2:02:44.

Chepngetich set a blistering pace from the start, running the first five kilometres in 15 minutes flat and by the halfway mark she had built a 14-second cushion between herself and Kebede.

Television commentators were astonished as she grinded through the course, comparing her attempt at a sub-2:10 marathon to the moon landing, and she only seemed to gain momentum as she sprinted through the final two miles.

Chepngetich, the 2019 world champion, hunched over in utter exhaustion after breaking the tape and dedicated her performance to compatriot Kelvin Kiptum, who broke the men's world record a year ago in Chicago and died in a car crash four months later.

"World record was in my mind," she said in televised remarks. "Chicago, as I said in the press, is like home."

The day began with a moment of silence at the starting line for Kiptum, who ran last year in 2:00:35, as runners took off under pristine conditions in the Windy City.

Korir stuck with a crowded men's lead pack through the first 30 kilometres before making his move and was nearly 30 seconds clear of the rest of the field by the 35-kilometre mark.

He glided through the final kilometres, holding his arms out wide as he finished his textbook performance in a personal best time for his first major title.

Ethiopia's Mohamed Esa was second in 2:04:39 while Kenyan Amos Kipruto (2:04:50) finished third.

"Today I was thinking about Kiptum," said Korir. "I had to believe in myself and try to do my best."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'A Comeback In Sanju Style'!
'A Comeback In Sanju Style'!
Bishnoi breaks record: Youngest to take 50 T20I wkts
Bishnoi breaks record: Youngest to take 50 T20I wkts
'I know how to deal with failures because...'
'I know how to deal with failures because...'
Maha law and order collapsed: Oppn on Siddique murder
Maha law and order collapsed: Oppn on Siddique murder
Women's T20 WC: Australia's late surge baffles India
Women's T20 WC: Australia's late surge baffles India
Interlocking system subverted: Rly on TN train mishap
Interlocking system subverted: Rly on TN train mishap
Despite injury, Healy's spirit unmatched in crutches
Despite injury, Healy's spirit unmatched in crutches

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet tops list of expensive picks!

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet tops list of expensive picks!

Sabalenka's revenge: Defeats Zheng in thrilling final

Sabalenka's revenge: Defeats Zheng in thrilling final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances