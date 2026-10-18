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Kenyan Runner Sets New Course Record At Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 18, 2026 06:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Kenya's Charles Matata made history at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday by shattering the course record, while Ethiopia's Wudinesh Alemu clinched the women's elite title, highlighting a day of exceptional athletic achievement.

Key Points

  • Kenya's Charles Matata shattered the course record at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday, clocking 58 minutes and 52 seconds.
  • Matata's record-breaking performance earned him an additional USD 12,000 bonus, alongside the USD 27,000 winner's purse.
  • Ethiopia's Wudinesh Alemu secured the women's elite title with a time of one hour, six minutes and 35 seconds.
  • Indian elite races saw Shailesh Kushwaha win the men's category and Ankita Dhyani take the women's top spot.
  • The 2026 edition of the event offered a total prize purse of USD 275,732, with significant prize money for top finishers.

Kenya's Charles Matata shattered the course record to win the men's elite race at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, while Ethiopia's Wudinesh Alemu took the women's crown here on Sunday.

Matata clocked 58 minutes and 52 seconds to better by one second the previous course record of 58:53 set by Ethiopia's Amedework Walelegn in 2020. He will pocket an additional USD 12,000 (Rs 11,39,586) for breaking the event record, besides the winner's purse of USD 27,000 (Rs 25,64,068).

 

Men's Elite Race Highlights

Matata's twin brother, Alex Matata, had won the 2025 edition with a time of 59 minutes and 50 seconds.

Kenyans swept the top three positions in the men's elite race, with Samwel Nyamai Mailu (59:24) and Stanley Waithaka Mburu (59:33) finishing second and third, respectively.

Women's And Indian Elite Victories

In the women's elite race, Alemu clocked one hour, six minutes and 35 seconds to win the title. Kenyans Selah Businei (1:07:01) and Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony (1:07:32) finished second and third, respectively.

Shailesh Kushwaha won the men's Indian elite race with a time of one hour, five minutes and five seconds, while Gaurav Mathur (1:05:11) and Hemant Kumar (1:05:37) finished second and third, respectively.

Among Indian elite women, Ankita Dhyani took the top spot with a time of one hour, 12 minutes and 46 seconds, while Soniya (1:14:56) and Bhagirathi (1:15:51) finished second and third, respectively.

Prize Money Distribution

The 2026 edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon offered a total prize purse of USD 275,732, with the men's and women's winners each receiving USD 27,000.

The top three finishers in the Indian elite men's and women's categories will receive Rs 3,50,000, Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 1,50,000, respectively.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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