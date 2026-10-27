Kenya's Unbeaten Streak Continues At Commonwealth Kabaddi

Kenyan women continued their dominant performance at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championships, securing another emphatic victory over Scotland as Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Canada also registered significant wins on the fifth day of the competition.

Key Points Kenyan women defeated Scotland 61-16 on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten run at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championships.

Malaysia secured a comprehensive 62-17 triumph over Singapore in their match.

Bangladesh eased to a 60-28 victory against Singapore, showcasing strong raid and tackle points.

Canada trounced Scotland 62-30, with significant contributions from Anmol Thakur and Manpreet Singh.

Kenya's Lavenda Odhiambo was the top scorer with 16 points, demonstrating her team's offensive prowess.

Kenyan women continued their unbeaten run at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championships, registering another emphatic victory over Scotland at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

The Kenyan team defeated Scotland 61-16 in the first match on the fifth day of the competition, while Malaysian women too scored a comprehensive 62-17 triumph over their Singapore counterparts.

Kenya's Dominant Performance

Kenya's Lavenda Odhiambo continued to top the scoring charts, recording 16 points. She was ably supported by Esther Omolo with nine points, while Joy Vanessa Onyango chipped in with six points as Kenya breezed past a Scottish team that struggled in both defence and offence.

The East Africans outscored the Europeans 37-12 in raid points and 13-4 in tackle points, apart from inflicting eight all-outs in a dominant display that underlined their growing dominance in the sport.

Other Key Matches And Victories

In the day's second match, Malaysian women outclassed Singapore 62-17, with Shamitra and Darsini scoring 17 and 12 points respectively for the winners. Sindini Anandrajan led Singapore with 11 points.

In the third match, Bangladesh, riding on Mijanur Rahman's 12 points and Dipayon Golder's 10 points, eased to a 60-28 victory over Singapore. Bangladesh enjoyed a 39-22 advantage in raid points and 13-4 in tackle points.

Canada, meanwhile, trounced Scotland 62-30. The Canadian victory had an Indian flavour to it, with Anmol Thakur and Manpreet Singh contributing 19 and 15 points respectively to the team's cause.

Canada outscored Scotland 37-18 in raid points and 15-9 in tackle points, as the North American nation registered their second win of the competition.