Kenin upsets Kasatkina in Tokyo, advances to semis

Kenin upsets Kasatkina in Tokyo, advances to semis

October 25, 2024 22:44 IST
IMAGE: Sofia Kenin of USA in action. Photograph: Jeff Burke / Reuters

Sofia Kenin advanced to the Toray Pan Pacific Open semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 upset of No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina on Friday in Tokyo.

Kenin converted six of 10 break points and eliminated her Russian opponent in 78 minutes. She will meet ninth-seeded Katie Boulter of Great Britain, a 6-2, 6-1 winner against Canada's Bianca Andreescu in 62 minutes.

 

The other semifinal of the WTA 500 event pits top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China against No. 6 Diana Shnaider of Russia. Zheng won the first seven games and then held on for a 6-0, 1-6, 6-3 defeat of No. 8 Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

Shnaider advanced in a walkover after Japanese teen Sayaka Ishii withdrew with an abdominal injury.

 

Guangzhou Open

Top-seeded Czech Katerina Siniakova moved into the semifinals with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat of Bernarda Pera in China.

Siniakova broke Pera's serve six times, including the deciding game in both sets. She will meet Olga Danilovic of Serbia following her 6-4, 6-4 quarterfinal win against Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

Caroline Dolehide will meet Lucia Bronzetti of Italy in the other semifinal. Dolehide outlasted No. 7 seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 and Bronzetti saved six of seven break points in a 6-4, 6-1 defeat of China's Xiyu Wang.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

