Kemp FC Aims for Top Tier Promotion in Indian Women's League 2

Kemp Football Club will begin its Indian Women's League 2 campaign against Suruchi Sangha FC of Kolkata on March 25 as the Bengaluru-based side aims for promotion to the top tier.

Formed only four years ago, Kemp FC has quickly emerged as one of the most promising teams in Karnataka's women's football circuit. Ahead of the season, the club also announced support from VST Group.

With an impressive win rate of around 80 per cent and a structured development pathway for more than 120 young players, the club has progressed through the KSFA league system and now enters IWL 2 among the favourites to move up.

Kemp FC's Vision for Women's Football

"Our focus remains firmly on football and on building a pathway for young women to compete at the highest level," said Kathleen, President of Kemp FC.

"In just three seasons we have built a competitive squad, invested in coaching and sports science, and created a strong pipeline of talent. IWL 2 is an important step in our journey and the players are ready for the challenge."

Kemp FC's programme combines elite coaching, mental conditioning and performance analysis as part of its long-term vision to compete at the highest level of women's club football.

VST Group's Support

"Sport builds confidence, resilience and a sense of purpose, and we are pleased to encourage young women pursuing football," said Arun Surendra, Chairman and Group Managing Director of VST Group.

"It is important that young women today have the encouragement and the platform to pursue sport seriously, and we are proud to play a small role in that journey."