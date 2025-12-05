HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Keep your feet...' Sreejesh chides wards after QF win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
December 05, 2025 23:46 IST

'I sweetly made them understand that it was not final. To keep your feet on the ground is most important and we need to focus on the next match.'

PR Sreejsh

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh's boys bounced back from a goal down to beat Belgium and enter the semifinals of the FIH Junior World Cup in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PR Sreejesh/X

Head coach PR Sreejesh on Friday made his discontent known to Indian players soon after their hard-fought victory over Belgium in the FIH Junior World Cup in Chennai, saying his only message to them was to "keep your feet on the ground".

After both the teams finished 2-2 in the regulation time, India pipped Belgium 4-3 in the penalty shootout to make it to the semifinals.

India will take on Germany in the last-four clash on Sunday.

"The way I used to give the (other) players (a mouthful) as a player, I gave the same to the players as a coach. That's it. I sweetly made them understand that it was not final. To keep your feet on the ground is most important and we need to focus on the next match," Sreejesh said after the match.

"I will leave them (be) today because I will go, have food and sleep but they are going to get a mouthful tomorrow morning," he added.

Sreejesh listed the areas where India needs improvement going ahead if they are to reclaim the title after nine years.

"Belgium played really well today, we expect the same from Germany too in the next match so we have to raise our level according to the occasion. What we need to do is score and that's the most important thing," he said.

"Another important thing is to focus on the mistakes you have committed. What is easy is to keep in your mind (are) the good things you have done in the match, but what is important is to learn from the mistakes we have committed inside opponent's D and how to get more outcome." 

Sreejesh, however, admitted that his wards stuttered under pressure in the knockout game.

"There is a pressure which comes with quarterfinals, and more pressure with semifinals and final. From quarterfinal stage we can't take any team easy," Sreejesh said.

 

"We know what we have to do when opposition has pulled out goalkeeper, we have trained for that. But there was a little bit of pressure and mistakes are bound to happen as the players are not experienced.

"We need to get that final touch. We were running the game, we controlled the game, we created a lot of chances but once you are inside D you can't give away ball possession," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
