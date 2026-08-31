From accidental shooter to Asian Games: Army man Kedarling's incredible journey

Discover the inspiring journey of Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, who transitioned from a humble farming background in Karnataka to representing India in shooting at the Asian Games, with his sights now set on an Olympic medal.

IMAGE: Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve is preparing to represent India at the Asian Games, having discovered the sport only after joining the Indian Army. Photograph: NRAI

Key Points Kedarling Uchaganve, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, will represent India in shooting at the Asian Games, having discovered the sport after joining the Army in 2018.

Hailing from a farming family in a small Karnataka village, Uchaganve initially joined the Army for job security and to support his family, with no prior sporting ambitions.

His introduction to shooting was accidental, learning about the sport and its potential career path through Army selection processes and exposure to competitions and coaches.

The Army provided a crucial support system, including coaches, sports medicine, nutrition staff, and equipment, enabling his rapid development in the sport.

When Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve joined the Indian Army in 2018, he had no grand sporting ambition. Like many youngsters from his village in Karnataka, his immediate goal was simple -- to secure a job, support his family and serve the country.

Shooting was nowhere on his radar. Today, the 27-year-old Naib Subedar of the 27 Madras Regiment is preparing to represent India at the Asian Games, having discovered the sport only after joining the Army.

And while the Asian Games will mark the biggest chapter of his journey so far, Kedarling already has his eyes on an even bigger dream -- winning an Olympic medal at Los Angeles.

Early Life and Accidental Discovery

Coming from a small village in Karnataka, Kedarling grew up in a family whose livelihood is rooted in agriculture.

His parents continue to work in farming, while he grew up in a joint family with his siblings, grandparents and extended family. Sporting ambitions were not necessarily part of his early life.

As a youngster, he had participated in running events, including the 1500m at the district level, but never imagined that one day he would represent India on an international sporting stage.

His introduction to shooting was almost accidental.

"I did not know much about shooting before joining the Army. I had only heard the name of Abhinav Bindra during school or college because it would come up in general knowledge. When I joined the Army in 2018, I discovered that there was a shooting range and that talent was being identified. I was selected, and that was when I really came to know about shooting," Kedarling recalled.

Developing Passion for Shooting

The first time he picked up a pistol was during the Army's selection process. Initially, there was little understanding of where the sport could take him.

But exposure to competitions, senior shooters, coaches and motivational programmes gradually changed his perspective.

"Initially, we did not have much information about the sport. We would just train with the gun. But when we started getting outdoor exposure, watching shooting-related videos and going to domestic competitions, we began to understand that this could actually become a career. We could do our job and also play for the country. That is when the desire started," he said.

The sport also appealed to him for its unique demands.

"I liked that it is an indoor sport and there are no external factors like running. You have to control yourself and focus on your grouping. I started enjoying it," he said.

Indian Army's Support And Future Aspirations

The Army soon became more than just his workplace. It became the ecosystem in which his shooting career took shape.

His basic coaches encouraged him to pursue the sport, and after he made the Army team, he found access to a larger support system comprising coaches, sports medicine professionals and nutrition staff.

The Army also provided him with his first pistol. As his performance improved, he was given an individual weapon after initially training with shared equipment.

His journey was not without challenges.

"Earlier, whenever there was a need at home, I would tell my father that whatever I could manage, I would provide. I would take care of the rest myself. Things are better now," he said.

Kedarling insists he does not carry the weight of expectations from his village, his Army unit or the country.

"There is no pressure. If I perform well, everything will happen automatically -- the country's name, my village's name and the Army's name. My main focus is to stay in the present and execute what I have learned and trained for," he said.

"My mantra is -- just be patient. You will get what you want in time. Don't run ahead of time. Whatever you are working hard for, you will get it in time," he added.