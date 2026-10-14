Kabaddi Champions League Gears Up For Season 2 Player Auction

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is gearing up for its highly anticipated Season 2 player auction on October 17, where over 300 top kabaddi talents, including Asian Games medallists, will vie for spots across 10 expanding franchises.

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Key Points The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 player auction will take place on October 17.

Over 300 kabaddi players, including Asian Games gold medallists, are expected to be part of the auction.

A total player purse of Rs 5 crore will be distributed among 10 teams, with each franchise getting Rs 50 lakh.

Prominent players like Sunil Malik, Ayan Lochab, Ankit Jaglan, and Jaideep Dahiya are among the key names expected to draw attention during the bidding.

KCL has expanded its league to 10 teams with the addition of Kurukshetra Knights and Jhajjar Jaguars for Season 2.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) will hold its Season 2 players auction here on October 17, with over 300 players expected to go under the hammer for a total purse of Rs 5 crore.

KCL Season 2 Auction Details

The league conducted central trials in Sonipat and Rohtak, providing kabaddi players with an opportunity to compete for selection ahead of the upcoming season.

The auction is expected to feature several prominent kabaddi players, including Asian Games gold medallists and members of India's national team.

Sunil Malik, who captained India at the Asian Games, along with Ayan Lochab, Ankit Jaglan and Jaideep Dahiya are among the key names expected to draw attention during the bidding.

Other prominent players expected to feature in the auction include Meetu Sharma, Neeraj Narwal, Yogesh Dahiya, Vijay Malik, Surjeet Narwal and Nitin Dhankar.

The total player purse of Rs 5 crore will be divided among 10 teams, with each franchise receiving Rs 50 lakh to build its squad.

Ahead of Season 2, KCL has added two new franchises, Kurukshetra Knights and Jhajjar Jaguars, expanding the league's franchise base to 10 teams.