Home  » Sports » Kabaddi Champions League Gears Up For Season 2 Player Auction

Kabaddi Champions League Gears Up For Season 2 Player Auction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 14, 2026 13:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is gearing up for its highly anticipated Season 2 player auction on October 17, where over 300 top kabaddi talents, including Asian Games medallists, will vie for spots across 10 expanding franchises.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 player auction will take place on October 17.
  • Over 300 kabaddi players, including Asian Games gold medallists, are expected to be part of the auction.
  • A total player purse of Rs 5 crore will be distributed among 10 teams, with each franchise getting Rs 50 lakh.
  • Prominent players like Sunil Malik, Ayan Lochab, Ankit Jaglan, and Jaideep Dahiya are among the key names expected to draw attention during the bidding.
  • KCL has expanded its league to 10 teams with the addition of Kurukshetra Knights and Jhajjar Jaguars for Season 2.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) will hold its Season 2 players auction here on October 17, with over 300 players expected to go under the hammer for a total purse of Rs 5 crore.

KCL Season 2 Auction Details

The league conducted central trials in Sonipat and Rohtak, providing kabaddi players with an opportunity to compete for selection ahead of the upcoming season.

 

The auction is expected to feature several prominent kabaddi players, including Asian Games gold medallists and members of India's national team.

Sunil Malik, who captained India at the Asian Games, along with Ayan Lochab, Ankit Jaglan and Jaideep Dahiya are among the key names expected to draw attention during the bidding.

Other prominent players expected to feature in the auction include Meetu Sharma, Neeraj Narwal, Yogesh Dahiya, Vijay Malik, Surjeet Narwal and Nitin Dhankar.

The total player purse of Rs 5 crore will be divided among 10 teams, with each franchise receiving Rs 50 lakh to build its squad.

Ahead of Season 2, KCL has added two new franchises, Kurukshetra Knights and Jhajjar Jaguars, expanding the league's franchise base to 10 teams.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kabaddi champions leaguekcl player auctionkabaddi season 2indian kabaddi playerssports auction

More From Rediff

AFC Champions League 2: East Bengal Squander Lead, Suffer Narrow Loss

AFC Champions League 2: East Bengal Squander Lead, Suffer Narrow Loss
Moudgil, Podder, Kaushik Miss Rifle 3P Final

Moudgil, Podder, Kaushik Miss Rifle 3P Final
Hockey Players Surprised By Retirement Reports

Hockey Players Surprised By Retirement Reports

Related Stories

Kabaddi Champions League Welcomes Jind Jaguars And Kurukshetra Knights For Season 2

Kabaddi Champions League Welcomes Jind Jaguars And Kurukshetra Knights For Season 2

Web Stories

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life
Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Goes On Sale

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Goes On Sale

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026