Kabaddi Champions League Retains Key Players For Second Season

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has announced the retention of ten star players, including previous season's top earner Devank Dalal, by its five franchises, setting the stage for an exciting second edition and the upcoming October 17 auction.

Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Key Points Ten players have been retained by the five Kabaddi Champions League franchises for the event's second edition.

Devank Dalal, the previous season's most expensive player, was retained by Bhiwani Bulls.

Ashu Malik will continue with Hisar Heroes, while other franchises also retained key players.

The retained players form the core, with an auction scheduled for October 17 to complete the squads.

KCL Chairman Balwan Singh stated that player retention helps maintain continuity and build competitive teams.

Previous season's most expensive buy Devank Dalal and Ashu Malik were among the 10 players retained by the five franchises of the Kabaddi Champions League ahead of the event's second edition.

The retained players will form the core of the five squads, and the teams will now look forward to the October 17 auction to fill the remaining positions.

Franchise Retentions Announced

Bhiwani Bulls have retained Devank Dalal and Sourav Sanjay, while Hisar Heroes will continue with Ashu Malik.

Karnal Kings have retained Akshit Dhull and Harsh Vedpal. Panipat Panthers have retained Narender Kandola and Vishal Narwal.

Gurugram Gurus will enter the new season with Rahul Setpal, Mandeep Kumar and Sahil Jagveer.

Player Reactions And League Vision

Devank was the most expensive player in the previous KCL season, and Bhiwani Bulls secured his services with a winning bid of Rs 19.2 lakh.

Devank said he was pleased to continue with Bhiwani Bulls.

"Being retained by Bhiwani Bulls for Season 2 is a matter of pride and motivation for me. I am grateful to the franchise for the trust it has shown in me and will continue to work hard and contribute to the team's success," he said.

KCL Chairman Balwan Singh said the retention would help teams maintain continuity.

"Player retention is an important step towards building strong, balanced and competitive teams for Season 2. The confidence shown by franchises in their retained players reflects the importance of consistency and team combinations in kabaddi," Singh said.

Full List Of Retained Players

Franchise-wise Player Retentions

1. Karnal Kings: Akshit Dhull, Harsh Vedpal.

2. Bhiwani Bulls: Devank Dalal, Sourav Sanjay.

3. Hisar Heroes: Ashu Malik

4. Panipat Panthers: Narender Kandola, Vishal Narwal

5. Gurugram Gurus: Rahul Setpal, Mandeep Kumar, Sahil Jagveer.