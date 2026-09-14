Kabaddi Champions League Welcomes Jind Jaguars And Kurukshetra Knights For Season 2

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is set to elevate the sport with its second season, welcoming new franchises Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights, expanding the league to 10 teams and fostering greater talent development.

Key Points Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) expands to 10 teams for its second season.

Two new franchises, Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights, have joined the league.

The expansion aims to create more opportunities for kabaddi players and strengthen the league's ecosystem.

Season 2 will focus on talent development and reinforcing the franchise structure.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) will enter its second season with two new franchises - Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights - taking the franchise-based league to 10 teams.

KCL chairman Balwan Singh said the addition of the two franchises would create more opportunities for players to compete at a high level.

"The addition of Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights strengthens the KCL ecosystem. It is a positive step for the league and for the development of kabaddi talent," Singh said.

The organisers said Season 2 will build on the foundation laid by the inaugural edition, with a focus on talent development and strengthening the franchise structure.