KCL Expands To 10 Teams, Boosts Auction Purse Amid PKL Uncertainty

The Kabaddi Champions League is set to elevate the sport with its second season, expanding to 10 franchises and boosting its player auction purse to Rs 5 crore, providing a crucial platform for players amidst the Pro Kabaddi League's uncertain future.

Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Key Points The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is expanding its second season to 10 franchises from eight.

The player auction purse for KCL Season 2 has been increased to Rs 5 crore.

This expansion aims to provide structured competition amid uncertainty over the Pro Kabaddi League's 13th season, which is expected in June-July 2027.

The player auction, held on October 17, saw Ayan Lochab as the highest-priced player at Rs 17.4 lakh.

The league's talent identification programme received significant interest, with over 7,000 registrations for trials.

The second season of the Kabaddi Champions League will expand to 10 franchises, up from eight in the inaugural edition, while increasing its player auction purse to Rs 5 crore as it seeks to strengthen its presence amid uncertainty over the next edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Jhajjar Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights are the two new entrants, taking the league's franchise count to 10, according to a media statement.

The other teams are Bhiwani Bulls, Rohtak Royals, Karnal Kings, Gurugram Gurus, Sonipat Stars, Panipat Panthers, Faridabad Fighters and Hisar Heroes.

KCL Expansion Amid PKL Uncertainty

The expansion comes amid uncertainty over the scheduling of PKL's 13th season, which is expected to be pushed to June-July 2027 following the end of its previous broadcast rights arrangement and delays in securing a new media partner.

"KCL aims to contribute towards filling this gap by providing structured competition, franchise-based opportunities, player recognition and commercial visibility," stated a release.

Player Auction Highlights

The second-season player auction, held on October 17, featured more than 300 players, with the increased purse allowing franchises greater scope to assemble their squads.

Ayan Lochab emerged as the highest-priced player at Rs 17.4 lakh, joining Jhajjar Jaguars, while Bharat Hooda was picked by Karnal Kings for Rs 16.6 lakh.

Naveen Goyat fetched Rs 15.2 lakh from Kurukshetra Knights, while Rakesh Singroha and Sunil Malik were signed by Faridabad Fighters for Rs 11 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively. Malik is India's Asian Games captain.

The league has also reported considerable interest in its talent identification programme.

Its central trials in Sonipat received 6,400 registrations, while another 650 players participated in trials in Rohtak.

More than 300 players eventually featured in the auction pool.