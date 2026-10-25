Army Community Unites For Inaugural KBD Run In Delhi

The inaugural KBD Run in New Delhi brought together nearly 500 Army personnel and families on Sunday to honour the enduring fitness legacy of Capt Kulbhushan Dogra, a celebrated cricketer and Indian cricket team's fitness expert.

Key Points The inaugural KBD Run took place on Sunday at the 1 Army HQ Signal Regiment complex in New Delhi, drawing nearly 500 participants.

The event commemorated Capt Kulbhushan Dogra, a former cricketer, athletics coach, and fitness expert for the Indian cricket team.

Organised by Anupama, wife of Lt Gen Vivek Dogra (Capt Dogra's son), the run promoted fitness and community spirit across all ranks and ages.

Lt Gen Vivek Dogra expressed the emotional significance of the day, stating the run would become an annual feature.

Notable sports personalities, including former Asian 1,500m champion Capt Suresh Yadav and former India cricketer Gursharan Singh, attended the event.

Nearly 500 officers, soldiers and their family members participated in the inaugural KBD Run at the 1 Army HQ Signal Regiment complex here on Sunday to commemorate the memory of Capt Kulbhushan Dogra.

Celebrating A Fitness Icon

The event featured 3km and 5km races, with medals and commemorative certificates presented to the winners and finishers.

Organised on the initiative of Anupama, wife of Lt Gen Vivek Dogra, Signal Officer-in-Chief and son of Capt Dogra, the run celebrated the spirit of fitness and community participation irrespective of rank, age and gender.

Capt Dogra was a cricketer, athletics coach and fitness enthusiast who also served as a fitness expert for the Indian cricket team featuring legendary players such as Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal.

"For me, it is an emotional day. My father was very fond of running and a great advocate of community running on Sundays," Lt Gen Dogra said, adding that the event would become an annual feature.

Former Asian 1,500m champion and Arjuna Award winner Capt Suresh Yadav (retd) was the chief guest and flagged off the races. Former India cricketer Gursharan Singh and several other sportspersons also attended the event and recalled their association with Capt Dogra.