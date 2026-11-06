Zhebik Kulambayeva On Kazakhstan's Tennis Strategy And India Connection

Kazakh tennis player Zhebik Kulambayeva highlights how Kazakhstan's strategic investment in foreign-born talents like Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik has successfully elevated the nation's tennis standing and inspired a new generation of players.

Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Key Points Kazakh tennis player Zhebik Kulambayeva supports Kazakhstan's investment in foreign-born players like Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik, viewing it as a successful strategy to put tennis on the map.

Rybakina, who became the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach world number one in September, and Bublik, born in Russia, have significantly raised the country's tennis profile.

Kulambayeva notes that the success of these established stars primarily inspires younger generations, leading to fully booked courts with kids in Kazakhstan.

Kulambayeva, a regular visitor to India for tournaments, expresses a special affinity for the country due to familiar weather, food, playing conditions, and the chance to explore different cities.

Her recent Chennai campaign included winning two consecutive matches against Mei Yamaguchi and ended with a second-round defeat against Japan's Mai Hontama.

Kazakhstan's decision to back players from outside the country, including Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik, has been a good investment that has helped put tennis on the map and inspired a new generation, believes 26-year-old Zhebik Kulambayeva.

Rybakina, who became the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach the world number one ranking in September, and Bublik, a former top-10 player, have emerged as the country's biggest tennis stars despite being born in Russia.

Kulambayeva, who has been a regular visitor to India for tournaments and is competing at the Chennai Open, believes their success has helped create a stronger tennis culture back home, even if players of her generation have not necessarily felt a direct impact.

Kazakhstan's Strategic Investment In Tennis

"It's tough to say because they are completely different from my generation. But mostly for the kids, because for sure they have more motivation," Kulambayeva said in an interview with PTI.

"In Kazakhstan, the courts are fully booked. And it's always the kids, not the amateurs. So it's really nice to see."

Asked whether Kazakhstan's policy of supporting players born elsewhere and allowing them to represent the country was a good strategy, Kulambayeva was unequivocal in her assessment.

"I think it is a good idea. Especially in the beginning of the building of the federation of Kazakhstan, it was necessary because there weren't big Kazakh players, and they had to put tennis on the map in Kazakhstan. It was a good investment," she said.

"Especially with Yulia Putintseva. She's a top player for such a long time. And with Rybakina, she's number one now. So it was a really good investment. Same with Bublik."

Rybakina, born in Moscow, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018, while Bublik, born in Gatchina, Russia, began representing Kazakhstan in 2016. Rybakina's rise to the top has been historic. She won the 2026 US Open champion and also became the first player from Kazakhstan to finish a season as world number one.

Kulambayeva, however, feels the biggest beneficiaries of the success of these established stars are the youngsters coming through the system, who now have visible examples to aspire to.

Kulambayeva's Professional Journey And Playing Style

The world number 95 in doubles, who has a career-best singles ranking of 292, has built much of her professional career on the lower circuits and enjoys playing both singles and doubles.

She admitted that while her results have been better in doubles, she still enjoys competing in singles and is not looking to choose between the two formats yet.

"I like to play both. I have a better result in doubles. In singles, because I like it and I still can. And yeah, we'll see how it goes," she said.

Affinity For India And Chennai Open Experience

Kulambayeva also has a special affinity for India, having competed in the country regularly over the years. Familiarity with the weather, food and playing conditions, besides the opportunity to explore different cities, keeps bringing her back.

"I have, in general, not bad results in India. I'm already used to the weather, to the food, to the conditions. I like the place, I like the people here. Every city is a bit different, so it's always nice to explore some cities inside the country," she said.

Her latest Chennai campaign included an unusual sequence of consecutive matches against Mei Yamaguchi, first in qualifying and then again in the main draw after the Japanese entered as a lucky loser. Kulambayeva won both encounters.

She said the prospect of facing the same opponent again immediately after a closely contested qualifying match had initially left her unsure of what to expect.

"I didn't really know if it's a good thing or a bad thing. I won but it was a very close match. It could have gone either way," she said.

Kulambayeva explained that the slower courts in Chennai helped her counter Yamaguchi's aggressive approach in the main-draw encounter.

"She was trying to finish the points earlier because she didn't want to play long rallies. For me, it was the opposite. I had to try to play a long rally with her. Especially here, the courts are pretty slow, so I think it kind of helped me also," she said.

Her campaign ended with the 6-4 4-6 5-7 second round defeat against Japan's Mai Hontama.

Perseverance And Future Goals In Tennis

Having started tennis because her parents wanted to enrol her in a sport, Kulambayeva said the game eventually became an important part of her personality and taught her the value of perseverance.

"If you want something, you have to work for it. Nothing will come for you easily," she said, adding that tennis had also taught her decision-making and helped her understand herself better.

While she has not abandoned her childhood ambition of reaching the top, Kulambayeva said experience had made her more realistic about setting targets.

"Every kid will answer, I want to be number one. But as you play, you understand there's not a lot of people who can actually do this. Then you try to be more aware of where you can actually go, not just random," she said.

"I'm not really there yet, but I think I'm getting closer. Step by step, just ranking-wise, just every few months, try to improve my ranking."