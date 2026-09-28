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Asian Games: Kazakh race walker's gold medal stripped for footwear breach

September 28, 2026 15:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kazakh race walker Yasmina Toxanbayeva has been stripped of her Asian Games gold medal in the women's marathon after being disqualified for wearing unsanctioned shoes, leading to China's Danzengquzong being upgraded to gold.

Yasmina Toxanbayeva

IMAGE: Yasmina Toxanbayeva's Asian Games gold medal has been annulled following disqualification from the women's marathon event for wearing unsanctioned shoes. Photographs: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kazakh race walker Yasmina Toxanbayeva's Asian Games gold medal in the women's marathon has been annulled.
  • The disqualification was due to Toxanbayeva wearing unsanctioned shoes, which are not approved by World Athletics.
  • China's Danzengquzong, originally the runner-up, has been upgraded to receive the gold medal.
  • Toxanbayeva has confirmed the annulment on social media and has appealed the decision.
 

Kazakh race walker Yasmina Toxanbayeva's Asian Games gold medal has been annulled following disqualification from the women's marathon event for wearing unsanctioned shoes.

Toxanbayeva crossed first in the event on Sunday in three hours, 22 minutes and 20 seconds, nearly four minutes ahead of China's runner-up Danzengquzong, but the results remained provisional pending a protest.

Disqualification Details

Yasmina Toxanbayeva

"Athletes must wear only those shoes approved and listed on a World Athletics platform. She was not wearing one, which is why we wrote to World Athletics," a technical official said on Monday.

"Cancelling the gold was their decision, which we conveyed to the athlete.

The athlete has a right to appeal to the jury, and she has done that."

Toxanbayeva confirmed the annulment on social media. "We fought until the end," she said in an Instagram post.

"Thank you to all my super-heroes who fought with me to the very end."

Danzengquzong was upgraded to the gold, with compatriot Ma Li earning silver ahead of Japan's bronze-winner Yukiko Umeno.

Source: REUTERS
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ToxanbayevaWorld AthleticsDanzengquzongAsian GamesYukiko Umeno

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