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Kavin Quintal Starts 2026 Season With Double Podium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 17:46 IST

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Indian motorcycle racer Kavin Quintal has made a stellar start to his 2026 Copa de Espana de Velocidad campaign, securing two podium finishes in the opening round in Spain.

Key Points

  • Kavin Quintal secured two podium finishes in the opening round of the 2026 Copa de Espana de Velocidad.
  • The Indian racer finished second in Race 1 and third in Race 2, competing for BMW easyRace Team.
  • Quintal qualified second fastest and narrowly missed victory in the opening race.
  • He joined the Spanish EasyRace Team after a strong wildcard appearance last year.

Indian motorcycle racer Kavin Quintal made an impressive start to his 2026 Copa de Espana de Velocidad campaign by securing two podium finishes in the opening round here.

The Chennai rider who turned 21 last month, competing for BMW easyRace Team, finished second in Race 1, astride a BMW M1000RR on Saturday, in a highly-competitive grid of 33 riders. He followed it up with a third-place finish in Race 2 on Sunday, also in the Superbike 1000cc category.

 

Quintal's Journey to the Podium

Kavin, who created history in 2024 as the first Indian to compete in the Supersport 300 World championship at the WorldSBK races in Czech Republic, qualified second fastest on the grid, and narrowly missed victory in the opening race.

He finished just 0.605 seconds behind Spain's Juan Maria Zarza and maintained his strong form in the second race to claim a third place.

The Indian ace joined the Spanish EasyRace Team in April after impressing the outfit during a wildcard appearance last year, when he finished fourth on his superbike debut.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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