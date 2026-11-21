As the FIDE World Chess Championship approaches, chess legends Garry Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen offer contrasting predictions for the D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov title clash, highlighting experience versus aggressive play.

IMAGE: Defending champion D Gukesh will take on in-form Uzbek Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov in the Salesforce FIDE World Chess Championship match, beginning November 24. Photograph: D Gukesh/X

Key Points Garry Kasparov backs D Gukesh to defend his FIDE World Chess Championship title, citing the Indian ace's experience as a crucial factor.

Magnus Carlsen, however, favours Javokhir Sindarov, suggesting Gukesh's optimistic evaluations and tendency to take too many chances could be a weakness.

The championship will take place from November 24 to December 12, featuring 14 games to determine the winner.

The total prize money for the FIDE World Chess Championship match is USD 2.5 million, with significant rewards for wins and tiebreak outcomes.

Other top players like Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Alireza Firouzja, and Anish Giri offer mixed predictions, with Giri leaning towards Sindarov.

Former World champion Garry Kasparov has backed D Gukesh to defend his FIDE World Chess Championship title against Javokhir Sindarov, saying the Indian ace's experience in big matches will come handy in the title clash.

Sindarov holds a 2.5-0.5 edge over Gukesh in classical games, but the Uzbek won both games before the Indian became World champion.

Expert Opinions On The Title Clash

"Sindarov provides more entertainment, but experience is important. Gukesh has that. You can hardly beat him. That is why I give him a slightly better chance. It is not important how long you prepare for a match; experience is usually the deciding factor," Kasparov said in Antwerp.

Magnus Carlsen, however, favoured Sindarov. The Norwegian opined that Gukesh "doesn't find it easy to switch gears" and has often been punished for his ambition.

"I don't think it's a secret to most people that his evaluations are way too optimistic. That kind of makes him take way more chances than he should.

"I think especially now that his confidence hasn't been too high, he just tries to do a little bit too much," Carlsen had said.

The two Frenchmen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja, rated the match evenly, while Dutchman Anish Giri termed Sindarov a slight favourite.

Championship Format And Prize Money

The championship, to be held from November 24 to December 12, will comprise 14 games, with the first player to score 7.5 points winning the title.

In case of a tie after 14 games, shorter time controls will be used to determine the winner.

The time control will be 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, with an additional 30 seconds per move from move 41 onwards.

Players cannot agree to a draw before completing 40 moves. However, a draw can occur through threefold repetition or stalemate.

The total prize money for the match is US $2.5 million.

There is US $200,000 up for grabs for every win, while the remaining prize-money will be split equally.

If the match goes into a tiebreak, the winner will receive USD 1.3 million, while the runner-up will get US $1.2 million.