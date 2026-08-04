How Owais Yaqoob's Victory United A Nation

Kashmiri mixed martial arts sensation Owais Yaqoob, fresh off a significant victory, returned to a hero's welcome in Pulwama, inspiring millions and preparing for his next challenge in Istanbul.
Rising mixed martial arts exponent Owais Yaqoob, who defeated Bulgarian Delyan Georgiev last week, returned to his native village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir to a rousing welcome on Tuesday.Yaqoob said he will celebrate his victory without losing focus as he is up for another test in Istanbul later this month.
Key Points
- Kashmiri MMA fighter Owais Yaqoob received a grand welcome in Pulwama after his victory over Delyan Georgiev.
- Yaqoob acknowledged immense national support, with over 1.6 million Indians watching his fight live.
- He overcame significant pre-fight injuries and illness, including a foot injury, shoulder injury, fever, and cold.
- Yaqoob is preparing for an upcoming grappling match in Istanbul against major UFC fighters.
- He proudly represented Kashmiri culture by wearing a traditional Karakul cap during his victory celebration.
National Support Fuels Yaqoob's Ambition"I have returned home to my people, and I am feeling a very good energy. My focus never wavered. I always celebrate my victories, but we always celebrate in a way that ensures our focus never shifts. Our focus remains on the fact that we are still hungry and we need to do more," Yaqoob said at his residence in Murran village.He thanked the countrymen for supporting him all through."First of all, thank you to all of India. The whole of India celebrated with us today, and everyone supported us and showed up. More than 1.6 million people watched the fight live from India for the first time, and the fight was going on at night, yet
everyone was watching. This is a huge achievement for me," he said.