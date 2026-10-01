Kashika Misra On Brink Of Historic IGPL Victory

Young Indian golfer Kashika Misra is on the verge of making history at the AM Green IGPL, leading the tournament and aiming to become only the second Indian woman to clinch a mixed professional golf title.

Key Points Kashika Misra leads the AM Green IGPL after a stellar 6-under round, totalling 10-under after 36 holes.

She is poised to become only the second Indian woman to win a mixed professional golf event, following Pranavi Urs's achievement.

Misra holds a one-shot lead over IGPL rookie Arjun Prasad, with Kapil Kumar and Kanav Chauhan also making significant moves on the leaderboard.

Her impressive second round included multiple birdies, particularly in the latter half of the course, with only one bogey.

Kashika Misra expressed confidence in her game, aiming to maintain her consistent performance for the final round.

Kashika Misra fired a round of 6-under to inch closer to becoming only the second Indian woman to win a mixed professional golf, rising to the top of the leaderboard in the AM Green IGPL here on Thursday.

The young golfer added a round of 6-under to her first round 4-under to tally 10-under after 36 holes at the Qutub Golf Course.

Misra's Dominant Performance

The only woman to have won a pro event in a mixed field is Pranavi Urs, who did so at IGPL Invitational Mumbai last year.

Kashika is one shot ahead of IGPL rookie Arjun Prasad (66-65), who is nine-under and in sole third.

Kapil Kumar, who fired a spectacular seven-under par 63 in the second round to storm 18 places up and move to the fourth spot.

Young pro Kanav Chauhan with 68-65 is sole fourth at 7-under as overnight leader Aryan Roopa Anand (64-70) is tied fifth with his Blue Bulls team captain Shiv Kapur (66-68) and Harshjeet Sethie (67-67) at 6-under.

Key Contenders And Kashika's Strategy

It was teenaged Kashika's day as she had two birdies against one birdie on the front nine of the course, and added another one on the 10th and closed the day with four birdies in last five holes.

She will now battle for a title that give her a place in the IGPL history books alongside Pranavi.

"I had a great round and any time you shoot 6-under it feels nice. I had just one bogey and I managed the course well overall. Tomorrow I will try to keep in the same," said Kashika.