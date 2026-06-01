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Kartik Singh Secures T-12 Finish At IGPL Morocco Rising Stars

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 11:59 IST

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Indian golfer Kartik Singh showcased his talent at the IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026, finishing T-12 while Thailand's Tanapat Pichaikool clinched the championship.

Key Points

  • Kartik Singh finishes T-12 at the IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026 tournament.
  • Thailand's Tanapat Pichaikool wins the IGPL Morocco Rising Stars title.
  • Singh's late double bogey and bogey impacted his chances for a higher finish.
  • Pichaikool maintained his lead with a 2-under 70 in the third round.

Rising golfer Kartik Singh carded 1-under 71 in the final round to finish T-12 in the IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026 here.

Kartik Singh's Performance in Morocco

Despite a late double bogey and a bogey on the back nine, he managed a creditable performance.

 

Thailand's Tanapat Pichaikool won the title by two shots over Bangladesh veteran Sidddikur Rahman.

The 26-year-old, who led by two shots going into the third round after a magnificent eight-under-par 64 round, registered a 2-under 70 to kept his margin intact.

With rounds of 71-66-71-71, he was under par all four days and totalled 9-under for the week.

Key Moments for Singh

Kartik had three birdies in his first 10 holes, at which point he was in line for a Top-5 finish but double bogey on the Par-3 13th and a bogey on Par-4 16th ruined his chances, though he did close with a birdie on the 18th.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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