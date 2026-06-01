Kartik Singh Secures T-12 Finish At IGPL Morocco Rising Stars

Indian golfer Kartik Singh showcased his talent at the IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026, finishing T-12 while Thailand's Tanapat Pichaikool clinched the championship.

Key Points Kartik Singh finishes T-12 at the IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026 tournament.

Thailand's Tanapat Pichaikool wins the IGPL Morocco Rising Stars title.

Singh's late double bogey and bogey impacted his chances for a higher finish.

Pichaikool maintained his lead with a 2-under 70 in the third round.

Rising golfer Kartik Singh carded 1-under 71 in the final round to finish T-12 in the IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026 here.

Kartik Singh's Performance in Morocco

Despite a late double bogey and a bogey on the back nine, he managed a creditable performance.

Thailand's Tanapat Pichaikool won the title by two shots over Bangladesh veteran Sidddikur Rahman.

The 26-year-old, who led by two shots going into the third round after a magnificent eight-under-par 64 round, registered a 2-under 70 to kept his margin intact.

With rounds of 71-66-71-71, he was under par all four days and totalled 9-under for the week.

Key Moments for Singh

Kartik had three birdies in his first 10 holes, at which point he was in line for a Top-5 finish but double bogey on the Par-3 13th and a bogey on Par-4 16th ruined his chances, though he did close with a birdie on the 18th.