Indian Marathoner Kartik Karkera Confident Of Podium Finish At Asian Games

Indian marathoner Kartik Karkera, an orthopaedic doctor, is set to make his Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya, confidently aiming for a podium finish by leveraging tactical race conditions and his unique athletic background.
Asian Games debutant Kartik Karkera is aware of the challenge from faster runners in the men's marathon at Aichi-Nagoya but believes he has a genuine chance of finishing on the podium. Karkera, who has a personal best of 2:13:10, acknowledged that Japan's Yuya Yoshida and Ichitaka Yamashita, both sub-2:06 marathoners, have a significant advantage. "Definitely, they have a big advantage and they are faster than the two Indian runners who will be competing in the marathon," Karkera told PTI Videos. Karkera and Sawan Barwal are the two Indian marathoners at the Asian Games, with the latter having clocked 2:11:58 this year.
Key Points
- Asian Games debutant Kartik Karkera is confident of a podium finish in the men's marathon despite facing faster international rivals.
- Karkera believes the heat and humidity in Aichi-Nagoya will make the race tactical, potentially levelling the playing field.
- His primary goal is a medal, not a personal best, and he plans to run a strategic race, following leaders and making moves accordingly.
- Karkera's background as an orthopaedic doctor and his 1500m speed provide unique advantages in his marathon preparation and race strategy.
- He advocates for the growing running culture in India, seeing it as beneficial for the country's overall athletics ecosystem.
Tactical Race Strategy For Asian Games"We don't know how their preparation has been in the last two or three months. They have ran in a very cool climate. It depends on how your preparation has been in the last few months and how you are feeling on that particular day," he said. "If it's your day and you are ready, then no matter what conditions and what the personal best (the other) marathoners have, you will still get on the podium." Karkera expects heat and humidity to have a substantial impact on the race, making it a tactical contest. "It will be a very tactical raceâ¦ might start fast and then gradually slow down in the middle because of the humidity and the heat," he said. "We need to keep calm and see how the race goes, follow the leaders, whoever it will be, and make moves accordingly."
Podium Finish Over Personal BestKarkera said he is not targeting a personal best in his biggest competition yet, with the priority being a podium finish. "Sometimes in a championship race, timing is not very important. But you have to get to the podium, that's the main goal," he said. Karkera, however, believes he is capable of breaking the 2:10 barrier and has already registered for his next big marathon in December, where he plans to focus on his timing. "I'm capable of going around 2:10 and maybe faster than that. Considering if I train well and all my nutrition and everything (else) is well, so that's the goal," he said. Karkera said his shape has not changed from the time he set his personal best. "The shape is still the same.
I'm not better or not worse from my last marathon. It's still the same," he said.