KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30: Indian Players Make Strong Start

Young Indian tennis players delivered impressive performances and caused significant upsets on the opening day of the KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru tournament, highlighting emerging talent.

Key Points KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru commenced with strong performances from young Indian players.

Girls' top seed Riya Gangamma Pudiyokkada secured a confident victory in her opening match.

Several significant upsets occurred, with unseeded players defeating higher-ranked opponents in both boys' and girls' sections.

Notable upsets included Raghav Sarode, Rishi Yadav, Mahijeet Pradhan, and Saanvi Mohan.

The tournament's first day showcased promising talent and competitive matches at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

Karnataka's young brigade made its presence felt as the KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru got underway with the first round of qualifying at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium on Saturday.

Bengaluru resident and girls' top seed Riya Gangamma Pudiyokkada led the charge as she opened her campaign with a confident 6-4, 7-5 victory over Australia's Sara Patil. Pooja Nagaraj ousted sixth Heera Niharika V in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Avni Punaganti led Anasuya Hari Shastri 6-0, 4-0 when rain interrupted play, while Veena Sivaraman went down to No. 3 seed Nalyaazhini Krishnaprabhu 1-6, 0-6.

Boys' Section Sees Spirited Comebacks And Upsets

In the boys' section, Sidhant Wodeyar staged a spirited comeback to defeat Abhiram Maurya Maturi 2-6, 7-6(5), 10-3, while Arjun Soori Puttegowda advanced with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Aarav Galwa. Jeevith Sathish fought hard before narrowly losing to Nikunj Khurana 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

The opening day also produced a number of upsets, with Raghav Sarode knocking out No. 5 seed Kabir Parmar 6-4, 6-1, while Rishi Yadav stunned No. 3 seed Madhav Dadhich 6-3, 6-2. Mahijeet Pradhan added another major upset, defeating No. 4 seed Jagruth Kasireddy 6-2, 6-2 in the boys category.

Girls' Category Witnesses Notable Upsets

In the girls section, Saanvi Mohan produced a notable upset, recovering from a first-set bagel to defeat No. 5 seed Rishita Patil 0-6, 6-1, 10-6. Avipsha Dehury also survived a dramatic contest against USA's Khushi Budhya, winning 2-6, 6-1, 13-11.