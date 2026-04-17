How Karnataka Won The U13 Football League Title

Karnataka emerged victorious in the U13 ASMITA National Football League, securing the championship title after a thrilling penalty shootout victory against Punjab.

Key Points Karnataka won the U13 ASMITA National Football League, defeating Punjab 5-4 on penalties.

The final match between Karnataka and Punjab ended in a 1-1 draw.

Karnataka's Subhathra A scored the first goal, while Tanveer Kaur equalised for Punjab.

Madhumetha K scored the decisive penalty for Karnataka in sudden death.

Karnataka were crowned champions of the U13 ASMITA National Football League, defeating hosts Punjab 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final here.

Karnataka's Road To Victory

Placed in Group B, Karnataka began their campaign with a 2-1 win against Rajasthan, followed by a 2-2 draw against Jharkhand, and a 3-0 victory over Assam to secure qualification for the knockout stage.

In the semi-final, Karnataka defeated Mizoram 2-0 to book their place in the final.

The Championship Final

The final against hosts Punjab ended 1-1, with Karnataka prevailing 5-4 in the penalty shootout to lift the title.

Key Moments In The Match

Karnataka's Subhathra A scored the opening goal in the 31st minute before Tanveer Kaur equalised for Punjab in the 38th. Madhumetha K netted Karnataka's winning penalty in sudden death.

The national round featured eight teams divided into two groups, with the top two sides from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Karnataka's youth football programme. Such tournaments are crucial for identifying and nurturing young talent at the grassroots level, potentially shaping the future of Indian football.