HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » How Karnataka Won The U13 Football League Title

How Karnataka Won The U13 Football League Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 18:28 IST

x

Karnataka emerged victorious in the U13 ASMITA National Football League, securing the championship title after a thrilling penalty shootout victory against Punjab.

Key Points

  • Karnataka won the U13 ASMITA National Football League, defeating Punjab 5-4 on penalties.
  • The final match between Karnataka and Punjab ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Karnataka's Subhathra A scored the first goal, while Tanveer Kaur equalised for Punjab.
  • Madhumetha K scored the decisive penalty for Karnataka in sudden death.

Karnataka were crowned champions of the U13 ASMITA National Football League, defeating hosts Punjab 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final here.

Karnataka's Road To Victory

Placed in Group B, Karnataka began their campaign with a 2-1 win against Rajasthan, followed by a 2-2 draw against Jharkhand, and a 3-0 victory over Assam to secure qualification for the knockout stage.

 

In the semi-final, Karnataka defeated Mizoram 2-0 to book their place in the final.

The Championship Final

The final against hosts Punjab ended 1-1, with Karnataka prevailing 5-4 in the penalty shootout to lift the title.

Key Moments In The Match

Karnataka's Subhathra A scored the opening goal in the 31st minute before Tanveer Kaur equalised for Punjab in the 38th. Madhumetha K netted Karnataka's winning penalty in sudden death.

The national round featured eight teams divided into two groups, with the top two sides from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Karnataka's youth football programme. Such tournaments are crucial for identifying and nurturing young talent at the grassroots level, potentially shaping the future of Indian football.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Late winner! Pawar seals Services' 8th Santosh Trophy
Late winner! Pawar seals Services' 8th Santosh Trophy
India thrash Pakistan to romp into SAFF football final
India thrash Pakistan to romp into SAFF football final
Santosh Trophy: Services, Kerala storm into semis
Santosh Trophy: Services, Kerala storm into semis
RoundGlass Punjab clinch historic I-League; Karnataka bag Santosh Trophy
RoundGlass Punjab clinch historic I-League; Karnataka bag Santosh Trophy
Rajasthan United Snatch Victory with Late Goal in I-League Thriller
Rajasthan United Snatch Victory with Late Goal in I-League Thriller

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Malaika Proves Casual Can Be Super Stylish1:09

Malaika Proves Casual Can Be Super Stylish

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig at AAP in Rajya Sabha2:17

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig...

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej Pratap's Birthday Party1:31

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO