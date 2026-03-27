Karnataka Lead Medal Tally at Khelo India Tribal Games

Karnataka is leading the medal charge at the Khelo India Tribal Games, fueled by impressive swimming performances, while Chhattisgarh marks its best showing with multiple medals.

IMAGE: All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points Karnataka leads the Khelo India Tribal Games medal tally, showcasing dominance in swimming.

Chhattisgarh achieves its best performance at the Games, securing silver and bronze medals.

Manikanta L of Karnataka wins multiple gold and silver medals in swimming events.

Tanvi Dhurve becomes the first non-Karnataka/Odisha swimmer to win gold, securing victory in the women's 100m butterfly.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram secure gold medals in weightlifting events, expanding the medal distribution.

Karnataka extended their lead at the top of the medal tally with yet another dominant showing at the swimming pool while hosts Chhattisgarh had their best outing in the first Khelo India Tribal Games so far, winning one silver and two bronze, here on Friday.

The strapping Manikanta L once again led the charge as the Karnataka swimmer added two gold and a silver to his individual tally.

Karnataka ended Day 3 with 13 gold, 5 silver and one bronze. Odisha are second with six gold, two silver and nine bronze while Assam are third with two gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Chhattisgarh are joint seventh with Tripura with six medals each -- three silvers and as many bronze.

For Chhattisgarh, Anushka Bhagat grabbed her third silver medal of the Games, this time in women's 50m breaststroke, Nikhil Xalco won his second bronze in men's 50m breaststroke while Nyasa Paikra joined them on the podium with a bronze in 100m butterfly.

Thirty states and union territories are participating in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games that is witnessing close to 3800 participants compete in nine sports disciplines.

A whopping 106 gold medals are on offer across archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting and wrestling while traditional sports like Mallakhamb and Kabaddi are the demonstration sports.

Medal Winners and Standout Performances

After three days of competition, 14 states have won at least one medal while six of them have won at least one gold. Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra also opened their gold medal account on Friday with Anai Wangsu clinching the women's 58kg gold in weightlifting for the northeastern state, while Tanvi Dhurve bagged the women's 100m butterfly gold.

Tanvi became the first swimmer who is not from Karnataka or Odisha to stand at the top of the podium when she stopped the clock at 1:23.65s, almost nine seconds ahead of second-placed Shristi Verma of Madhya Pradesh. Nyasa Paikra of Chhattisgarh finished third with a time of 1:47.62s.

"I have been swimming for past eight years, inspired by my family. My father Sukhdev was an international open water swimmer, and brother Sarthak is a gold medallist in water polo nationals and I am very happy that I have also won a Khelo India medal," said Nagpur-based Tanvi, who just recently appeared for her 10th standard exam.

Karnataka's Meghanjali then clinched her third gold medal of the Games with a 38.23s time in women's 50m Breaststroke with Anushka Bhagat finishing second with a time of 39.57s.

This was the third time that the top spot eluded Anushka in three days but the local favourite was happy with the way she has been performing in the Khelo India Tribal Games.

In the men's event, Manikanta continued to shuttle between races and the victory ceremonies as he began the day with gold medals in 50m Breaststroke and 100m Butterfly before it looked like the toll of the races got to him.

In the final race of the day, Manikanta's statemate Dhoonesh N pipped him to the finish line in 50m freestyle. Dhoonesh, who had won the 200m freestyle gold on the opening day of the Games, stopped the clock at 25.75s while Manikanta only managed a time of 26.38s.

Weightlifting Highlights

In the weightlifting competition, Anai Wangsu of Arunachal Pradesh lifted a total of 169 kg to win the gold in women's 58kg category while Odisha's Bidu Smita Bhoi bagged the women's 63kg gold with a total lift of 195kg.

Richin Chongruju then doubled Arunachal Pradesh's gold medal tally by winning the men's 79kg competition with a total lift of 269kg while Mizoram took the silver and bronze through Lalfakawma (265kg) and Jacob Vanlatluanga (250kg).