Karnataka Swimmers Shine at Khelo India Tribal Games

Karnataka's swimming team emerged as a powerhouse at the Khelo India Tribal Games, clinching five gold medals and establishing an early lead in the competition.

IMAGE: All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points Karnataka's swimming team secured five gold medals on the first day of the Khelo India Tribal Games, showcasing their dominance in the pool.

Dhoneesh N won gold in the men's 200m freestyle, leading a strong performance by Karnataka's male swimmers.

Mehanjali secured two gold medals in the women's 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly events, contributing significantly to Karnataka's medal tally.

The Khelo India Tribal Games features nearly 3,800 athletes from 30 states and Union Territories, competing across nine disciplines.

Swimming, archery, athletics, football, hockey, weightlifting, and wrestling are among the sports featured at the Khelo India Tribal Games.

Powerhouse Karnataka showcased its supremacy in the pool, winning five of the six gold medals on offer, with Dhoneesh N making a splash in the men's 200m freestyle on the opening day of the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games here on Wednesday.

Dhoneesh clocked 2:03.55s, nearly seven seconds faster than state-mate Keerthan Sharat (2:10.99s), who finished second, while Bhaktish Kumre of Maharashtra took bronze with a time of 2:14.73s.

After Day 1 of action, Karnataka led the table with seven medals, including five gold, while Odisha were second with four medals, including one gold. Hosts Chhattisgarh were fourth with two medals.

Anjali Munda of Odisha also set the pool ablaze, clinching the women's 200m freestyle gold in 2:39.02s in a near photo finish with Karnataka's Nidhi S, who took silver in 2:39.09s. Sriya Padiami of Odisha (2:49.04s) finished third.

Karnataka's Dominance in Swimming Events

Karnataka dominated virtually every event, with Manikanta L and Mehanjali clinching two gold medals each.

Manikanta won the men's 100m breaststroke gold in 1:07.41s, with Palash Thakur of Maharashtra (1:11.69s) finishing nearly four seconds behind in second place. Nikhil Xalco opened hosts Chhattisgarh's medal tally by taking bronze in 1:11.77s.

Manikanta then returned to claim the 50m butterfly gold in 27.06s, ahead of Firmino Emon Lalung of Assam (27.69s) and Riyaj Tripura of Tripura (28.48s).

Women's Swimming Highlights

In the women's events, Mehanjali stood head and shoulders above the rest. She clinched the 100m breaststroke gold in 1:25.81s, with Anushka Bhagat of Chhattisgarh taking silver in 1:29.10s.

She then added the 50m butterfly gold in 34.67s, finishing ahead of Tiluttam Hamatia of Tripura (34.85s) and Ritika Minz of Odisha (35.54s).

About the Khelo India Tribal Games

A total of 30 states and Union Territories are participating in the Khelo India Tribal Games, with nearly 3,800 athletes competing across nine disciplines.

A total of 106 gold medals will be on offer across archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting and wrestling, while traditional sports like Mallakhamb and Kabaddi will feature as demonstration events.